Democrats can still beat Trump — but they ‘cannot afford’ another Iowa-style disaster: Ex-Republican

Published

1 min ago

on

Tom Nichols, a former Republican who is a professor at the Naval War College, has written an op-ed for The Atlantic warning Democrats that they are in real danger of blowing the 2020 election to President Donald Trump if they suffer another humiliating debacle like the one they suffered during the Iowa caucus on Monday.

The optics of the Democratic Party blowing its first 2020 caucus are devastating at a time when the party is arguing that Trump is too incompetent and corrupt to be trusted with another four years in power.

“The process — and I am now the last to repeat what millions have already said — was an embarrassment,” he writes. “We have run out of metaphors (dumpster fire, circus, rodeo, other words unprintable in this magazine) for a Rube Goldberg scheme using an app poorly designed by younger people that was not understood by older people. If the Democrats are making the argument that they can be better guardians of the American electoral process after Trump’s chicanery, this was not the way to start.”

Nichols also doesn’t think much of the two candidates who emerged on top in Iowa: Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), as he finds the former lacking in experience and the latter too radical to win in a general election.

“The Democratic wave in 2018 suggested that the party, when faced with a menace on the scale of Trump, could regroup, and I was pleasantly surprised at how moderate candidates led the way to recapture the House,” he concludes. “After the mess in Iowa, I am again hoping to be proved wrong. The national Democrats need to forget about Iowa, refocus, and become more serious about the only issue that matters—beating Trump. The president is sitting on a pile of cash and a machine fueled by absolute party discipline. If the Democrats are going to beat him, they cannot afford another night like Monday.”

Read the whole essay here.

The Torchbearers: 100 years ago these folks didn’t give up — and you shouldn’t either

Published

19 mins ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

The only sounds were those of muffled drums, the shuffling of feet and the gentle sobs of some of the estimated 20,000 onlookers. The women and children wore all white. The men dressed in black.

On the afternoon of Saturday, July 28, 1917, nearly 10,000 African-Americans marched down Fifth Avenue, in silence, to protest racial violence and white supremacy in the United States.

New York City, and the nation, had never before witnessed such a remarkable scene.

The “Silent Protest Parade,” as it came to be known, was the first mass African-American demonstration of its kind and marked a watershed moment in the history of the civil rights movement. As I have written in my book “Torchbearers of Democracy,” African-Americans during the World War I era challenged racism both abroad and at home. In taking to the streets to dramatize the brutal treatment of black people, the participants of the “Silent Protest Parade” indicted the United States as an unjust nation.

Indiana GOP sends out bogus ‘census’ notice that’s actually a fundraising scheme for Trump’s campaign

Published

55 mins ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

The Indiana Republican Party has sent out a misleading "census" mailer that is actually a fundraising scheme for President Donald Trump's reelection campaign.

Local news station WTHR reports that residents in the state have been receiving letters that are headlined, "2020 Congressional District Census" and that claim to contain "your Official 2020 Congressional District Census."

However, the forms being sent out are not official forms and are instead "a survey and fundraiser from the Republican Party, asking voters questions about their political affiliation, whether they support President Trump's platforms and asking them to donate to the Republican National Committee," WTHR reports.

‘It sucked!’ Trump gets ripped to shreds for congratulating himself for ‘wonderful reviews’ of SOTU address

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump tried to take a victory lap for his State of the Union address, but other social media users knocked him down.

The president delivered a series of false and misleading claims about his administration's policies, and the address was punctuated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tearing up her copy of the speech.

"It was a great and triumphant evening for our Country," Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. "Thank you for all of the nice remarks and wonderful reviews of my State of the Union Speech. It was my great honor to have done it!"

It was a great and triumphant evening for our Country. Thank you for all of the nice remarks and wonderful reviews of my State of the Union Speech. It was my great honor to have done it!

