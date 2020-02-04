Quantcast
Democrats shout down Trump’s demand to pass a prescription drug bill — and remind him they already have

Published

1 hour ago

on

One of the key policy objectives President Donald Trump demanded of Congress at his third State of the Union Address was to pass prescription drug price reform.

There was just one problem: Democrats already have a bill to do exactly that, and the president and Senate Republicans have refused to take it up. Indeed, McConnell appears poised to block even the bipartisan alternative to the Democratic bill coauthored by fellow Senate Republican Chuck Grassley.

Democrats instantly seized on this hypocrisy, chanting “H.R. 3!” after Trump called for action on prescription drugs.

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
