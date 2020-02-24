Democrats slam $3 billion Wells Fargo settlement as ‘slap on the wrist’
Democrats blasted the $3 billion sales practices settlement that Wells Fargo came to with federal officials on Friday, calling it “a slap on the wrist” for a bank that could easily pay the cost of the deal.The settlement, reached between the bank, federal prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission, essentially put Wells Fargo on a form of probation, known as a deferred prosecution agreement, while requiring it to pay a total of $3 billion in penalties.For over a decade, Wells Fargo employees created millions of fake accounts in customers names, among other misconduct, to meet unrea…
