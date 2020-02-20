Despite perceptions, Puerto Rico recovery czar says Trump is ‘committed’ to the island
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — As the commander of the U.S. Coast Guard’s 7th District based in Miami, Rear Adm. Peter J. Brown helped rush lifesaving aid to Puerto Rico after Hurricanes Irma and Maria pummeled the island in 2017.Now Brown has a taller order: help the U.S. territory of 3.2 million recover from those natural disasters as well as a series of earthquakes that began Dec. 28.As the newly appointed White House special representative for Puerto Rico’s disaster recovery, Brown will have to navigate a quagmire of bureaucracy, local and national politics, and perceptions, fueled by his boss, P…
Rick Wilson: Bill Barr is engaging in ‘weapons-grade gaslighting’ of the media
On Thursday, longtime GOP strategist and Never Trump conservative commentator Rick Wilson chastised the media for seriously entertaining Attorney General William Barr's supposed remonstrances of President Donald Trump's tweeting, and threats to resign from office in a biting column for The Daily Beast.
"With Bill Barr’s transparently obvious leaks, we’ve reached the apotheosis of weapons-grade, ratfuck gaslighting," wrote Wilson. "In two articles in the last 24 hours, Bill Barr — and don’t buy the bullshit of 'people close to'; I’d bet good money it was Barr himself — has told The Washington Post and the Associated Press he’s considering resigning due to President Donald Trump’s tweets. This is a pile of horseshit so tall it could leave orbit. Bill Barr is doing nothing of the sort, and the press should know better."
New York man arrested for threatening to kill Adam Schiff and Chuck Schumer over impeachment
A Greece, N.Y., man was charged on Wednesday after he left threatening voicemails for two congressional Democrats, telling Rep. Adam Schiff that he was going to “put a bullet in your f------ forehead” and informing Sen. Chuck Schumer that someone would “shoot you from 200 yards away.”Salvatore Lippa II, 57, was charged with threatening to assault and murder a federal official on account of the performance of their official duties and interstate communication of a threat, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WGRZ.Lippa called California Rep. Schiff’s Washington, D.C., office on Jan. 23... (more…)
Taliban deputy leader says ‘committed’ to peace in NYT op-ed
The deputy leader of the Taliban and one of the world's most wanted militants has written an opinion piece for the New York Times in which he says the Afghan insurgents are "fully committed" to a deal with Washington.
The article, headlined "What the Taliban Want", represents the highest-level statement from the group on months of negotiations with the United States, and comes as they are believed to be days away from signing an agreement that would see America begin to withdraw troops from its longest war.
It is also believed to the first time that Sirajuddin Haqqani -- who doubles as head of the Haqqani network, a US-designated terror group that is one of the most dangerous factions fighting Afghan and US-led NATO forces in Afghanistan -- has given such a lengthy statement in English.