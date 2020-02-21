Did a dog receive more justice in NJ than a survivor of sexual assault?
Just a few days ago, Aaron Davis, of Long Branch was sentenced to a year in prison for leaving a puppy in a cage alongside the water. His attorney, Adamo Ferreira, said, “The sentence was overkill. There was no reason to sentence Mr. Davis to jail. It’s a fourth-degree offense. This was his first indictable conviction.”Also a few days ago, Zachary Madle, a 23-year old from North Wildwood, admitted he engaged in non-consensual sexual contact with a barely-conscious woman and recorded the encounter on SnapChat and was sentenced to five years of probation. It was the longest …
Lewd tweets, the N-word and just plain weirdness: A wild-card candidate rattles Texas education board races
With his history of sexist, racist rhetoric and incomprehensible, conspiracy-laden rants, Robert Morrow has become one of the most unifying political figures in Texas.
Almost no one — Democrat or Republican, wealthy or poor, old or young — wants to see him elected to the State Board of Education, the 15-member body that decides what millions of public school children learn. Yet according to political pollsters, Morrow's chances in this March's Republican primary can't be ruled out.
Breaking Banner
‘Addled and confused’ Trump viciously mocked after his own intel pick snubs him on national TV
Late Thursday night, Donald Trump floated the name of Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) as a possible nomination to become his Director of National Security without apparently consulting with the lawmaker -- who in turn humiliated the president by saying he had no interest in the job less than 12 hours later.
Appearing on the Fox Business Network, Collins -- one of the president's most voluble supporters -- blew off the idea of taking the job by telling host Maria Bartiromo, " “It is humbling. It’s amazing to have the president think that much of you, to mention my name among others to be this position," before adding, "Let me tell you right now, I know the problems in the intelligence committee. It’s not a job they that would interest me, not one that I would accept."
2020 Election
Despite his claims, Bloomberg didn’t disclose taxes as NYC mayor — and I have the receipts
Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg lied on Wednesday night when he said during the Democratic debate in Las Vegas that he had "put out" his "tax return every year for 12 years in City Hall."
This article was originally published by InsiderNJ.