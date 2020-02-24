DNA databases are a boon to police — but a menace to privacy: critics
WASHINGTON — Nearly two years after the arrest of the suspected Golden State Killer revitalized DNA forensics, some state lawmakers around the country are pushing to stop or restrict police searches of genetic code databases.Other lawmakers, meanwhile, want to make it even easier for police to use the technique, known as investigative genetic genealogy, to catch criminals.Inspired by the capture of the alleged Golden State Killer, police across the United States are uploading crime-scene DNA to GEDmatch and other databases where purchasers of genetic testing kits from companies such as 23andMe…
Trump’s new spy chief helped Hungary’s right-wing government gain access in Washington: report
President Donald Trump's newly appointed director of national intelligence has been busted again for past work for another country's government without registering as a foreign agent.
Richard Grenell, was was appointed to oversee U.S. spy agencies on an acting basis, did public relations work aimed at the U.S. media for a project funded by Hungary's far-right government, reported Responsible Statecraft.
Grenell did not register under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA), although his attorney insists that activities did not require him to file.
Man responsibly goes to hospital after he suspects coronavirus infection — then gets slammed with $3K bill from insurance company
Osmel Martinez Azcue took a work trip to China last month, but when he returned to Miami he started developing flu-like symptoms, making him wonder if he'd contracted coronavirus.
Taking what he felt was the responsible course of action, he went to Jackson Memorial Hospital to get himself tested. Azcue, who has a very limited insurance plan, knew that the cost of the procedure would come out of his pocket. As it turned out, he had the regular flu and not coronavirus. But as the Miami Herald reports, Azcue's due diligence was costly. Two weeks later, his insurance company sent him a bill for $3,270.
Trump’s India rally turnout far lower than his prediction of seven million
Emerging in a stadium to the appropriate strains of the Village People's "Macho Man" as 100,000 people cheered on, US President Donald Trump looked like he was at a campaign rally in America's Midwest.
But the US leader was thousands of miles away, sweltering under India's scorching heat as he kicked off his first official visit to the nation with a lavish extravaganza at the world's largest cricket stadium.
Five months after being feted by 50,000 people at a mass rally in Houston, Trump revelled in pomp and pageantry once more as Prime Minister Narendra Modi went all-out to welcome him in his home state of Gujarat.