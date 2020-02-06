DOJ releases ‘almost entirely redacted’ FBI memo on Kushner: Is it hiding something?

The Department of Justice (DOJ) released a summary of an FBI interview with Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner from November 2017, though it redacted nearly the entire memo.

The significantly redacted release came after the DOJ refused to comply with a court order to release the memo on Kushner’s interview along with dozens of others from the Russia investigation led by former special counsel Robert Mueller. A judge ordered the FBI to turn over the memos to BuzzFeed News and CNN by last month after the outlets filed a Freedom of Information Act request. The DOJ argued that “a member of the intelligence community” must review the memos and add “appropriate reductions.”

The DOJ finally released the Kushner memo on Monday, but BuzzFeed reporter Jason Leopold quickly found that it was “almost entirely redacted.”

In fact, only three lines of the document were left intact:

“A few weeks after the election [REDACTED] Kushner, Flynn, and Kislyak met together at Trump Tower [REDACTED]” the memo said, referring to former Trump adviser Mike Flynn and former Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. The only other visible words were “Kushner” and “vaguely remembers Flynn handling Russia on the issue.”

The DOJ even redacted Kushner’s date of birth and the names of his attorneys in its rundown of people who were present for the interview: