Donald Trump Jr mocks Nancy Pelosi’s prayers with a biblical analogy – it hilariously backfires

Donald Trump Jr. took aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the wake of President Trump’s speech at the National Prayer Breakfast this Thursday morning, but immediately got fact checked for his lack of familiarity with the Bible.

While speaking at the event, Trump took a veiled swipe at Pelosi who was sitting just a few feet away from him.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong, nor do I like people who say ‘I pray for you’ when they know that’s not so,” Trump said, referring to Pelosi’s past comments where she said she prays for Trump “all the time.”

Trump Jr. retweeted a video of Trump’s dig at Pelosi and offered one of his own.

“Likelihood of Nancy Pelosi praying for Trump is about the same as the likelihood of Satan running around quoting the Scriptures,” he wrote.

Likelihood of Nancy Pelosi praying for Trump is about the same as the likelihood of Satan running around quoting the Scriptures. https://t.co/rdz7UdOEvu — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 6, 2020

But that’s not true, as ACLU researcher Brian Tashman points out –Satan did in fact quote scripture in the bible.

Uh. Satan running around quoting scripture is something that actually happens in the Bible! https://t.co/X2SjEyQJp0 — Brian Tashman (@briantashman) February 6, 2020

One example is the story about Christ’s temptation in the wilderness, where Satan confronts Jesus: “If you are the Son of God, throw yourself down from here, for it is written, ‘He will command his angels concerning you, to protect you,’ and ‘On their hands they will bear you up, so that you will not dash your foot against a stone.’”

Christian blogger John Piper wrote a whole article on Satan’s knowledge of the bible, which can be read here.