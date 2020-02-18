Donald Trump reveals the Democrat he would most like to run against in the 2020 presidential campaign

Donald Trump on Tuesday revealed which Democrat the president would most like to face in the 2020 presidential election.

The revelation came after Trump accused former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg of committing “a large scale illegal campaign contribution” with his attempt at “illegally buying” the 2020 DNC nomination.

Bloomberg claimed that Trump accusing him of committing a crime meant that he wants to run against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Why do you want to run against Bernie so badly? https://t.co/HOnHap4QdL — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 18, 2020

Trump shot back on Twitter that Bloomberg was the Democrat he would most like to face.

Mini Mike. No, I would rather run against you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020