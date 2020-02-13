Don’t be fooled by Republican ‘census’ — the one that really counts comes in April
If you’ve never been FRUGed, it’s likely you’ve never voted.FRUG stands for Fund Raising Under the Guise of Research, and political scientists will tell you that Democrats and Republicans alike spend big sums of money doing it for the simple reason that it’s an effective means of raising even bigger sums of money.Christmas cards and wedding invitations have mostly migrated to the internet, but there are still plenty of voters in both parties who respond eagerly to snail mail in oversize envelopes bearing impressive return addresses and stamped “Official Party Business.”Enclosures typically inc…
MSNBC’s Morning Joe slams Trump for post-impeachment revenge campaign
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough ripped President Donald Trump for wrecking his own post-acquittal approval by warping the Justice Department as part of a revenge campaign.
The "Morning Joe" host said he'd made fools of Republican senators who voted to acquit in his impeachment trial, and wiped out any gains he'd made in his public approval by firing Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and directing the Justice Department to politicize prosecutions of his friends.
"(Republicans) are either buffoons or liars trying to cover up for the fact that they're too afraid to do the right thing because they may lose a couple of points for their approval rating," Scarborough said. "This is so predictable. Donald Trump gets past the Mueller investigation, Robert Mueller testifies -- what happens? Well, the next day he starts in on Ukraine and he starts doing things that gets him impeached, rightly impeached -- [he] wants to call it a fake, his lackeys on television, listen to words of Republicans and the Senate who said what he did is terrible wrong, we just don't have the courage to impeach him."
Vietnam quarantines area with 10,000 residents over coronavirus
More than 10,000 people in villages near Vietnam's capital were placed under quarantine Thursday after six cases of the deadly new coronavirus were discovered there, authorities said.
In the first mass quarantine outside of China since the virus emerged there in late December, the Son Loi farming region about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Hanoi will be locked down for 20 days, the health ministry said.
Checkpoints have been set up around the six villages that make up Son Loi, said an AFP team on the outskirts of the area in Binh Xuyen district.
German far right reopens wounds of Dresden bombing
Germany marks 75 years since the destruction of Dresden in World War II on Thursday, an anniversary seized upon by the far right to inflate victim numbers and play down Nazi crimes.
President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will give a speech at Dresden's Palace of Culture, walking a fine line between remembering those killed in the Allied air raids on the eastern city and stressing Germany's responsibility for the war.
Afterwards, he will join thousands of residents in forming a human chain of "peace and tolerance" as church bells ring out.