Drug dealer sentenced for bribing postal workers to deliver pot shipments
A drug dealer who imported marijuanafrom California to New Jersey was sentenced Monday to two years in prison for bribing postal service mail carriers to deliver him the contraband.Glenn Blackstone bought the marijuana from a conspirator, who produced the pot in California and shipped it to New Jersey, according to federal authorities. The parcels had fake names and were not addressed to Blackstone. He paid two postal workers to divert those shipments from the normal delivery process and bring the drugs to him instead.After receiving the drug shipments from the mail carriers, Blackstone sold t…
Mike Bloomberg wins Dixville Notch as voting begins in New Hampshire’s first in the nation primary
Tiny Dixville Notch -- population five -- traditionally votes at one minute after midnight to start the primary.
US Democrats braced for a volatile, consequential primary on Tuesday in New Hampshire as leftist Bernie Sanders and youthful challenger Pete Buttigieg fight for pole position in the race for who faces Donald Trump in November's presidential election.
But both were bested by Mike Bloomberg, who won both the Democratic side and the Republican side despite not being on the ballot.
Bloomberg received one vote in the GOP primary and two in the Democratic Primary.
Sanders and Buttigieg each received a single vote.
DNC ditched by 6 campaigns who formed their own voter protection program for New Hampshire: report
The campaigns of leading Democratic presidential candidates are not relying upon the Democratic National Committee to protect the rights of voters in the first in the nation primary.
"The leading Democratic presidential campaigns have quietly banded together to run a joint voter protection program on Tuesday — a program designed to bypass a similar operation run by the Democratic National Committee and the New Hampshire Democratic Party," Politico reported late Monday evening.