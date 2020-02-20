E. Jean Carroll blames Trump’s attacks on her character for firing from Elle magazine following sexual assault allegation
“Tell me again how sexual assault claims ruin men?”
Women’s rights advocates came to the defense of longtime columnist E. Jean Carroll Wednesday after she revealed she was fired from Elle magazine months after coming forward with sexual assault allegations against President Donald Trump.
Carroll claimed her dismissal from her job as an advice columnist for the magazine, where she worked for more than two decades, came as the result of Trump’s attacks on her following the accusation.
“Because Trump ridiculed my reputation, laughed at my looks, and dragged me through the mud, after 26 years, Elle fired me,” Carroll tweeted after her firing was reported by news outlets. “I don’t blame Elle… I blame Donald Trump.”
Because Trump ridiculed my reputation, laughed at my looks, & dragged me through the mud, after 26 years, ELLE fired me. I don’t blame Elle. It was the great honor of my life writing “Ask E. Jean.” I blame @realdonaldtrump.https://t.co/vYIVL6yDIp
— E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) February 18, 2020
Last June, Carroll wrote in a New York magazine article that the president raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s. Trump denied the allegation, saying he didn’t know Carroll despite photographic evidence that they had met, claiming she was not his “type,” and calling her a liar.
In November, Carroll filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump. Summer Zervos, a former contestant on “The Apprentice,” filed a similar suit against the president in 2017 after accusing him of assaulting her.
According to the New York Times, in a court filing in December Carroll’s lawyer wrote that her client had lost her job as a result of Trump’s defamation. The lawyer also moved to block Trump’s attempt to have the case delayed until the New York Court of Appeals determines whether a sitting president can legally be sued—a ruling that may not be handed down until after the general election in November.
If Trump is unable to delay the case, he may have to provide a DNA sample, which Carroll has sought for months to bolster her claims.
On social media, supporters of Carroll condemned Elle‘s decision to fire her while she is facing attacks on her character from the president.
“In the end, a magazine for women chose the man,” tweeted political scientist Rachel Bitecofer.
Ultimately, @ELLEmagazine fired @ejeancarroll bc she came forward w her rape allegation against the most powerful man in the world. In the end- a magazine for women, chose the man. https://t.co/q0CRoNRFOA
— Rachel “The Doc” Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) February 19, 2020
Others accused the magazine of being on the wrong side of history and of joining the ranks of many organizations throughout history which have retaliated against sexual assault and harrassment survivors for coming forward.
This is a terrible move on the part of @ELLEmagazine. @ejeancarroll raised generations of us who are now the ones breaking down these barriers that hold women back. Sadly, this fight will define what the future brings and if Elle doesn’t see E. Jean’s value, they have no vision. https://t.co/VrvWuw4Weg
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 19, 2020
Yet another retaliation case.
Pathetic.https://t.co/9Tf4lnu1r7
— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) February 19, 2020
After @ejeancarroll publicly accused Trump of raping her, he smeared her reputation and @ELLEmagazine fired her after nearly 30 years.
So, tell me again how sexual assault claims ruin men?https://t.co/YfVd9frtmh
— Minh Ngo (@minhtngo) February 19, 2020
We all — especially ANY and EVERY magazine claiming to be in support of women — should be standing behind E. Jean Carroll. This is so incredibly disheartening. https://t.co/DvVdIBDgtk
— Carrie Courogen (@carriecourogen) February 19, 2020
“Any and every magazine claiming to be in support of women—should be standing behind E. Jean Carroll,” tweeted journalist Carrie Courogen. “This is so incredibly disheartening.”
Breaking Banner
Adam Schiff sends signal that a Roger Stone pardon would be another impeachable offense
Rep. Adam Schiff suggested that a presidential pardon for Roger Stone would be an impeachable offense.
Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced the longtime Republican operative to 40 months in prison, saying Stone had lied to Congress and threatened a witness to cover up possible wrongdoing by President Donald Trump -- and Schiff sent a warning against a pardon.
"Roger Stone was found guilty of lying to Congress and threatening a witness," Schiff tweeted.
Schiff, who led the impeachment inquiry and trial, agreed with Jackson -- whose language echoed the lawmaker's "corrupt scheme and cover-up" indictment during the Senate trial.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Roger Stone greeted with ‘Lock Him Up!’ chants after getting sentenced to 40 months
Trump ally Roger Stone frequently led chants of "Lock her up!" about Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign -- but on Thursday, the table decisively turned.
After Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison for charges of perjury, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice, a crowd of people greeted the right-wing dirty trickster by chanting, "Lock him up!" outside the courthouse.
At least one supporter of President Donald Trump tried to get a "pardon" chant going, but they were drowned out by the louder "Lock him up" chants.
Watch the video below.
Breaking Banner
‘Beg to be tried as a white man’: Disgust follows Roger Stone’s light sentence — while people of color sit in jail for less
Judge Amy Berman Jackson was the target of serious attacks by President Donald Trump's supporters and Roger Stone himself. When the Justice Department encouraged seven to nine years in prison for Stone, Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr freaked out, rewriting the sentencing memo that was ultimately ignored by the new prosecutors.
But Stone wasn't given the hefty sentence that Trump and his followers assumed Stone would get. Instead, he got a fairly light sentence of just over three years.
Leading up to the sentence, Berman Jackson was blasted on Twitter. So, it's unclear how Trump and his followers will manage to attack the judge for the sentence. Some still managed to do it, saying Stone shouldn't have been sentenced to any time at all.