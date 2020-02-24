Elderly Trump voter suggests making him president for life — then admits he may have to sell personal property for meds

In a revealing interview with Politico’s Tim Alberta, an elderly Iowa man who barely gets by driving for Uber three days a week said he wouldn’t mind if Donald Trump is made president for life and then admitted he is considering selling some of his personal property to make ends meet — including to pay for medicine.

In a deep dive into the anxiety facing all voters facing a pivotal 2020 presidential election, Alberta decided to interview Uber drivers who have been shepherding political operatives around before and after the Iowa caucuses to get a feel for the current political zeitgeist.

Of particular note was an interview with Iowan Joseph Gay, who pointed out he probably wouldn’t still be a voter if not for Donald Trump.

Saying he voted for Democrats before former President Ronald Reagan came on the scene, the 68-year-old Gay remarked, “I think Trump is the best thing that has come along in America in a long, long time. And I think all the trouble they’re giving him, it’s just criminal. They said they were going to impeach him even before he took office. It’s just not right. He’s the only president I’ve ever seen keep his word, keep his promises.”

Calling the current president “An amazing person, ” Gay continued, “You know, if it wasn’t for Trump, I might not even be a Republican anymore. The Republicans stopped caring about me a long time ago. I wouldn’t vote for Democrats either. Honestly, I would just stop voting altogether. I really wish Trump could serve three terms—or even longer. Let him serve as long as he wants.”

Asked about his personal circumstances, the Uber driver admitted that he had not made good financial decisions over the years, and explained that he and his wife both work for Uber — each driving their Ford Ecosport three days a week, while also admitting he is not satisfied with the cut the company takes for his labors.

As for Trump, he had little bad to say about the president other than some of his statements ( “Oh, once in a while he says things that are goofy, and it’s like, ‘C’mon Donald, you didn’t need to say that”) while also saying he enjoys the president’s sense of humor, including when Trump calls Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) “Pocahontas, ” saying, “That was funny. Childish, maybe. But still funny.”

Asked if he has any complaints, Gay said his financial situation is not looking any brighter under the president — for which he blames himself.

“Having worked odd jobs most of his life—mostly involving construction and delivery—Gay has no pension, no savings, no nest egg for retirement,” Politico’s Alberta writes while noting that the jobs that Gay and his wife hold “…supplement(s) their Social Security, which isn’t enough to cover the cost of living.”

Of major concern for the couple is healthcare costs with the Iowan confessing, “We don’t have a retirement thing, and medicine is expensive, so money would get pretty tight,” he said. “I’ve got some things I could probably sell. But still.”

Nonetheless, he wants nothing to do with what the Democrats have to offer, saying he is concerned about creeping socialism.

“I can’t tell you a single one I’d vote for anymore. They’re all socialists now. It’s dangerous,” he told Alberta.

