Elizabeth Warren tells Seattle crowd: ‘These times call for a fight’
SEATTLE — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, despite a disappointing showing in another early caucus on Saturday, promised a crowd of thousands in Seattle that she would continue to fight for “big, structural change.” “I wasn’t born a politician, but I was born a fighter and these times call for a fight,” Warren told an overflow crowd at Seattle Center, before her main speech. “A fight on behalf of our families, a fight on behalf of our neighbors, a fight on behalf of our planet, a fight on behalf of our future, I’m ready to lead that fight.”Speaking to what her campaign said was 7,000 people at the Seatt…
2020 Election
MSNBC’s Chris Matthews suggests four more years of Trump might be better for Democratic Party
As Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared headed for a decisive victory Saturday in the Nevada caucuses, MSNBC host Chris Matthews pondered whether President Donald Trump's re-election might be better for the Democratic establishment than the Vermont senator's multiracial, multigenerational movement taking over the party.
"I'm wondering if Democratic moderates want Bernie Sanders to be President?" said Matthews. "Maybe that's too exciting a question to raise. Do they want Bernie to take over the Democratic Party in perpetuity? Maybe they'd rather wait 4 years and put in a Democrat that they like."
2020 Election
Trump supporters have little trust in society’s institutions — and here’s why that’s disturbing
by Miriam Boon, University of Amsterdam; Andreu Casas Salleras, University of Amsterdam; Ericka Menchen-Trevino, American University School of Communication, and Magdalena Wojcieszak, University of California, Davis [This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license.]
2020 Election
WATCH: Warren sets her sights on Bloomberg’s taxes — after shaming him on Non-Disclosure Agreements
During a campaign speech in Seattle on the night of the Nevada Caucus, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) tore into former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg as an "arrogant billionaire."
Warren warned about "a threat that is coming our way."
"It's a big threat. Not a tall one, but a big one -- Mike Bloomberg," she joked, as the crowd booed.
She argued the billionaire would be the "riskiest" choice for Democrats to pick to take on President Donald Trump.
After Warren successfully shamed Bloomberg into releasing three women from Non-Disclosure Agreements in the last debate, she turned her attention to Bloomberg's tax returns.