Even after trade-war detente, prices for US crops didn’t get a lift
President Donald Trump touted the trade cease-fire he signed with China last month as a “momentous step,” but it didn’t lift commodity prices.U.S. pork and soybeans, the two farm goods most likely to benefit from China’s commitment to purchase $32 billion in farm products over the next two years, are both down over the past several weeks. Corn prices, which don’t have as direct a connection to the Chinese market, are flat.The spread of coronavirus that originated in the Chinese megacity of Wuhan has roiled markets worldwide, suppressing the upside from the trade peace. Even before that surpri…
The real State of the Union: Here are 8 ways America is falling behind
I wasn’t going to comment on Trump’s lie-filled State of the Union message but the whoppers were so big – especially on the economy – that I feel compelled. Here, for the record, is the real state of the union:
1. JOBS: Average monthly job creation dropped from 223,000 in 2018 to 176,000 in 2019. The employment rate for working-age adults has increased less than during the Obama recovery, and is still significantly below that of other developed countries. The pace of job creation is also markedly slower than it was under Obama.
2. WAGES: Wage growth has slowed, except in states with minimum-wage increases. The typical American household remains poorer today than it was before the financial crisis began in 2007. The median wage of a full-time male worker (and those with full-time jobs are the lucky ones) is still more than 3% below what it was 40 years ago.
Here’s the terrifying truth about Trump’s hysterical, Nuremberg-style State of the Union
As Dear Leader wound up his State of the Union, and Nancy Pelosi tore its pages in quarters as she stood behind him, I had the same reaction that many colleagues out in the Twitter universe had. We all instantly recalled George W. Bush’s words at the end of Donald Trump’s inaugural address in 2017: “Well, that was some weird shit.”
Except that Trump’s speech wasn’t just weird, it was some Nuremberg shit, too, the rhetoric and Republican hysteria in the hall all too reminiscent of those terrifying days of the 1930s when Adolph Hitler harangued adoring crowds, the whole spotlighted production designed for Leni Riefenstahl’s cameras, with the intimidation dial turned up to 11.