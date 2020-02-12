Even before Iowa fiasco, caucuses were on their way out
WASHINGTON — It didn’t take the high-profile disaster that was last week’s Iowa caucus for state political parties to move away from the party-run presidential preference system.Even before the Iowa debacle, caucuses were on their way out across the country. Ten states that hosted caucuses in 2016 — Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Maine, Minnesota, Nebraska, Utah and Washington — switched to primaries for this presidential cycle.In the coming weeks, caucuses are looming in Nevada (Feb. 22), North Dakota (March 10) and Wyoming (April 4). The chaos in Iowa has convinced many in those st…
Experts say deepfakes could swing the 2020 election
It’s 2:00 pm on Monday, November 2nd, the day before the 2020 election. A video of the Democratic candidate saying something unforgivable goes viral on social media. Donald Trump shares the video and harshly condemns his opponent. Cable news outlets feel compelled to discuss the video due to its controversial nature. The next day, while votes are already being cast across the nation, news agencies are able to confirm that the video was a deepfake, but it’s too late. Donald Trump is reelected.I’m not going to tell you this is something that will happen, but this scenario — a deepfake disaster —... (more…)
New Hampshire’s winner? Mike Bloomberg — as panicked Democrats flock to a billionaire
When former Vice President Joe Biden entered the 2020 presidential race last spring, he surged to the top of the Democratic polls with support from voters like Gina Seklecki, a corporate executive assistant from central Bucks County in Pennsylvania. She said she liked the 77-year-old’s experience and thought “he would be the best to guide us out of this nightmare and begin repairing the massive damage being done every single day” by President Donald Trump.But now Seklecki feels that Biden has been weakened by failing to respond forcefully to months of attacks from Team Trump about the business... (more…)
Joe Biden: From Democratic frontrunner to edge of collapse
Joe Biden is heading south, in more ways than one.
Once the confident frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, America's centrist senior statesman meant to invigorate his party's effort to oust Donald Trump and reclaim the White House.
But the electability candidate, the one who insists he has the best chance at defeating Trump in November, has seen his political fortunes plunge in a single week.
After what he called a "gut punch" of a fourth place finish in the opening contest in Iowa, on Tuesday he faced a second straight drubbing, on track for a shock fifth-place finish in New Hampshire, early results showed.