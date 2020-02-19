Facebook faces off with IRS in big-ticket tax case
A multi-billion dollar dispute between Facebook and US tax authorities over profits shifted to an Irish subsidiary began playing out in front of a judge on Tuesday.
The Internal Revenue Service contends that Facebook dodged about $9 billion in taxes, while the leading social network says it is actually owed a refund, according to US media reports.
“This trial is about transactions that took place in 2010, when Facebook had no mobile advertising revenue, its international business was nascent, and its digital advertising products were unproven,” spokesperson Bertie Thomson said in an email response to an AFP inquiry.
“We look forward to presenting our case in court and putting an end to this years-long dispute.”
The judge is to hear from an array of Facebook executives during the course of proceedings.
Shifting profits to low-tax countries is a routine practice by international companies, and the judge’s decision in this case is seen as a possible harbinger about whether that tactic will become less effective.
The tax period involved dates back nearly a decade to before Facebook became a publicly traded company and smartphones became primary devices for engaging with social media.
The IRS contends that Facebook undervalued technology it licensed to its Irish subsidiary, thereby cutting the amount of money that came to the US for taxation here.
Facebook has countered that it should have valued the technology even lower, further reducing the amount paid by the subsidiary and, therefore, the amount subject to taxation in the US.
“Throughout Facebook’s history, we have worked with the IRS and complied with all applicable tax laws,” Thomson said.
“Our business has had hits and misses but we stand behind the actions taken over a decade ago during a time of great risk and uncertainty for the company.”
California to apologize for WWII internment of Japanese-Americans
Nearly 80 years after the US authorized the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II, California plans to formally apologize this week for its role in one of the darkest chapters in US history.
State lawmakers are set to vote on Thursday on a resolution which states that the California legislature apologizes for "the unjust exclusion, removal, and incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II, and for its failure to support and defend the civil rights and civil liberties of Japanese Americans."
More than 120,000 Japanese-Americans were sent to 10 concentration camps throughout western states and Arkansas during World War II after President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an executive order.
George Zimmerman announces lawsuit against Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren for $265 million
The man who killed Trayvon Martin was never held accountable for his crime, but he's spent the years since his acquittal blaming other people for persistent problems in his life. The latest news on George Zimmerman is that he's suing presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Germany to tighten screws on online hate speech
With growing dangers from far-right extremist groups and torrents of threats against politicians, Germany is set to toughen online speech laws and tighten the screws on social networks.
Ministers in Chancellor Angela Merkel's government are expected to wave through a new package of measures on Wednesday, days after 12 men were arrested for planning deadly attacks on mosques, communicating in part via chat groups.
"In future, those who make threats or spread hate online will be prosecuted more toughly and more effectively," Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said on her ministry's website.