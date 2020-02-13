Family of Chicago police commander killed on duty sues online gun dealer

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough ripped President Donald Trump for wrecking his own post-acquittal approval by warping the Justice Department as part of a revenge campaign.

The "Morning Joe" host said he'd made fools of Republican senators who voted to acquit in his impeachment trial, and wiped out any gains he'd made in his public approval by firing Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and directing the Justice Department to politicize prosecutions of his friends.

"(Republicans) are either buffoons or liars trying to cover up for the fact that they're too afraid to do the right thing because they may lose a couple of points for their approval rating," Scarborough said. "This is so predictable. Donald Trump gets past the Mueller investigation, Robert Mueller testifies -- what happens? Well, the next day he starts in on Ukraine and he starts doing things that gets him impeached, rightly impeached -- [he] wants to call it a fake, his lackeys on television, listen to words of Republicans and the Senate who said what he did is terrible wrong, we just don't have the courage to impeach him."