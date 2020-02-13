Family of Chicago police commander killed on duty sues online gun dealer
CHICAGO — A federal lawsuit has been filed against the online gun dealer Armslist for facilitating the sale of a handgun that was used in the 2018 fatal shooting of on-duty Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer.The lawsuit was filed in Milwaukee federal court on behalf of the family of Bauer, who was allegedly shot and killed by a convicted felon in February 2018.The lawsuit was filed by the Brady organization, formerly known as the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, which has brought numerous other lawsuits that target the gun industry for negligence that leads to gun violence, including again…
How ’90s TV transformed black representation
Black representation on TV has transformed over the last century. But the biggest change arguably came in the 1990s.After the Jeffersons and the Huxtables in the ’70s and ’80s, a whole host of black families and friendships burst onto the small screen. Moesha Mitchell and Carl Winslow shared the hilarity and frustration of Los Angeles teendom and Chicago family life, respectively. While Khadijah James and Martin Payne exposed life with pals in Brooklyn and Detroit. And who can forget about West Philadelphia’s Will Smith moving in with his auntie and uncle in Bel-Air?“The portrayal of blacks in... (more…)
Don’t be fooled by Republican ‘census’ — the one that really counts comes in April
If you’ve never been FRUGed, it’s likely you’ve never voted.FRUG stands for Fund Raising Under the Guise of Research, and political scientists will tell you that Democrats and Republicans alike spend big sums of money doing it for the simple reason that it’s an effective means of raising even bigger sums of money.Christmas cards and wedding invitations have mostly migrated to the internet, but there are still plenty of voters in both parties who respond eagerly to snail mail in oversize envelopes bearing impressive return addresses and stamped “Official Party Business.”Enclosures typically inc... (more…)
MSNBC’s Morning Joe slams Trump for post-impeachment revenge campaign
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough ripped President Donald Trump for wrecking his own post-acquittal approval by warping the Justice Department as part of a revenge campaign.
The "Morning Joe" host said he'd made fools of Republican senators who voted to acquit in his impeachment trial, and wiped out any gains he'd made in his public approval by firing Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and directing the Justice Department to politicize prosecutions of his friends.
"(Republicans) are either buffoons or liars trying to cover up for the fact that they're too afraid to do the right thing because they may lose a couple of points for their approval rating," Scarborough said. "This is so predictable. Donald Trump gets past the Mueller investigation, Robert Mueller testifies -- what happens? Well, the next day he starts in on Ukraine and he starts doing things that gets him impeached, rightly impeached -- [he] wants to call it a fake, his lackeys on television, listen to words of Republicans and the Senate who said what he did is terrible wrong, we just don't have the courage to impeach him."