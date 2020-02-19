Federal judge in Kansas accused of sexual harassment submits his resignation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Carlos Murguia, a federal judge in Kansas accused last year of sexual harassing court employees and other misconduct, informed President Donald Trump on Tuesday that he will resign.Murguia, who worked out of the Robert J. Dole Federal Courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas, told Trump in a letter that his departure is effective April 1.“In recent months, it has become clear that I can no longer effectively serve the Court in this capacity,” Murguia wrote. “I therefore tender my resignation with a heavy heart and profound apologies, out of respect for the federal judiciary, my col…
Latest Headlines
Federal judge in Kansas accused of sexual harassment submits his resignation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Carlos Murguia, a federal judge in Kansas accused last year of sexual harassing court employees and other misconduct, informed President Donald Trump on Tuesday that he will resign.Murguia, who worked out of the Robert J. Dole Federal Courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas, told Trump in a letter that his departure is effective April 1.“In recent months, it has become clear that I can no longer effectively serve the Court in this capacity,” Murguia wrote. “I therefore tender my resignation with a heavy heart and profound apologies, out of respect for the federal judiciary, my col... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Neighbors call cops over California girl under ‘self-quarantine’ with coronavirus
SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Amy Deng closed up her Chinese acupuncture and herbal medicine office for two weeks. The tenant next door wouldn’t let her step inside the shared lobby to pick up her client phone book to cancel appointments.Her 8-year-old daughter, Daisy, is forbidden from attending school with her fourth grade classmates until Wednesday and missed her best friend’s birthday party on Saturday.They don’t even have so much as a runny nose.For a family who lost their home, winery and beloved cat in the 2017 Tubbs fire up here, who lost a grandfather in October and went through a divorce in N... (more…)
2020 Election
Jill Stein wants to block Philly’s new voting machines — PA elections official says that would cause chaos
PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania’s top elections official told a federal judge Tuesday that chaos would ensue if the court blocked Philadelphia and two other counties from using their new voting machines during the 2020 presidential elections.“Your honor, I can’t overstate … the chaos that would ensue, frankly,” Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar said of the primary election. “The voters who just learned a new machine would have to have something, some ability to vote.”Nor, she said, was she sure it would be feasible for the general election.Lawyers for 2016 Green Party presidential candi... (more…)