Feds say Michigan man threatened Ukraine whistleblower’s lawyer
DETROIT — A small-town Michigan man has landed on the federal government’s radar, indicted for allegedly threatening a lawyer for the Ukraine whistleblower whose complaint triggered the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.Brittan Atkinson, 52, of Beaverton — a quaint vacation spot in rural Gladwin County — is accused of sending attorney Mark Zaid an email on Nov. 7 that read: “All traitors must die miserable deaths. Those that represent traitors shall meet the same fate,” according to an indictment unsealed Thursday.Atkinson allegedly sent the email one day after Trump held up a…
2020 Election
Trump’s latest national security adviser is undercutting FBI Director Wray to quash report of new Russian meddling: report
In a scorching column for the Daily Beast, historian David Rothkopf accused Donald Trump's latest national security director, Robert O'Brien, of undercutting the United States intelligence services and uses his comments about recent reports of new Russian election meddling to make the case that he is contradicting FBI Director Christopher Wray to please the president.
According to Rothkopf, "For just over a century, since America arrived as a major force on the global stage, we have feared that should our enemies defeat us, it would be on the battlefield or via a devastating nuclear onslaught. We never could have imagined that an enemy might take another approach altogether: infecting us with a presidential virus who this week gutted our national security leadership structures like a fish."
Breaking Banner
America could be on the verge of a huge shift to the left — here’s what you can expect
Breaking Banner
White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney caught on tape saying US is ‘desperate’
White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney was caught on tape admitting that, despite President Donald Trump's policy preferences, the United States is "desperate" for more immigrants, according to a recording obtained by the Washington Post.
He further undermined the administration's claims of its economic prowess, admitting that immigration is necessary for sustained economic growth.
"We are desperate — desperate — for more people," Mulvaney said, according to the post, stressing that it should be legal. "We are running out of people to fuel the economic growth that we've had in our nation over the last four years. We need more immigrants."