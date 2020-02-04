Florida man says his mass shooting threat was a joke — but his case may answer whether such posts are a crime
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — David Puy headed out to meet friends for dinner in West Boca. “On my way! School shooter,” he wrote in a Snapchat post with his photo.
The next day, when detectives asked about the reported threat, he admitted: “I wasn’t thinking.”Just three months after the Parkland massacre, it also wasn’t smart, Puy’s lawyer concedes. But did the 19-year-old really commit a crime?
The case promises to have widespread implications beyond Puy’s felony prosecution. It’s become the first major test of a law strengthened partly in response to the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.At …
Voters beware: Election misinformation tricks Democrats and Republicans alike
Jon Favreau and Melissa Melendez have little in common.He’s a former speechwriter for President Barack Obama and co-hosts the staunchly anti-Trump “Pod Save America.” She’s a Trump-supporting Republican Assemblymember.
But they found some common ground in 2020. Both helped spread falsehoods about California’s primary election on Twitter.We recently criticized Melendez for spreading a rumor that California is stripping voters of their rights. A fact check by The Sacramento Bee found that Melendez was “echoing inaccurate sentiments spread within conservative circles across the state that Californ... (more…)
Don Lemon: This is no laughing matter
Five years ago Don Lemon was a functional punchline. A profile in GQ magazine had a field day with a detail shared by the interviewer, that he pronounced sorbet with a hard "T" – and in fact, was insistent on doing so. Back then if the "CNN Tonight" anchor broke his composure on air, it would have been no big deal. People would have expected it, in fact.
Proving how extremely that cultural tectonic places have shifted over the past five years, these days Lemon is . . . well, he's still something of a lightweight. Watching CNN broadcast him getting, in his own words, "litty lit" in New Orleans on New Year Eve 2019 was more eye opening than anything that happened that night in Times Square.
Sanders and Biden on collision course to save America from Trump
Iowa voters will be the first, but not the last, to choose between Democratic candidates with very different movements that all proclaim that they will defeat President Trump, unite the party, heal the country and address real crises.
This article was produced by Voting Booth, a project of the Independent Media Institute.
But if the closing candidate rallies and events in Iowa have revealed anything, it is that the differences between the top-tier Democrats are much deeper now than they were in 2016. Nowhere is this contrast clearer than at events for Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, where their faithful see each man as a sage on a sacred mission, while the other leads a doomed wing of the Democratic Party.