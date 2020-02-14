Former President Barack Obama to hold ‘fireside chat’ with NBA stars
CHICAGO — As dozens of famous NBA basketball players arrive in Chicago for All-Star Weekend, former President Barack Obama will be joining them, officials with the Obama Foundation announced.The night before the big game, Obama is scheduled to sit in conversation for what is being called a “fireside chat” with three of the league’s biggest stars: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love and Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul.ESPN sports commentator and former Washington Post writer Michael Wilbon also will be a part of the conversation, th…
Latest Headlines
Former President Barack Obama to hold ‘fireside chat’ with NBA stars
CHICAGO — As dozens of famous NBA basketball players arrive in Chicago for All-Star Weekend, former President Barack Obama will be joining them, officials with the Obama Foundation announced.The night before the big game, Obama is scheduled to sit in conversation for what is being called a “fireside chat” with three of the league’s biggest stars: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love and Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul.ESPN sports commentator and former Washington Post writer Michael Wilbon also will be a part of the conversation, th... (more…)
Breaking Banner
An emboldened Trump now freely admits he sent Giuliani to dig up dirt on Bidens – after lying for months he had not
President Donald Trump has just admitted he sent his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and Biden's son Hunter. This is the first time Trump has made this admission, previously he has denied directing the former NYC mayor and at times even distancing himself from him.
Trump made the admission in a podcast to Geraldo Rivera, who asked: "Was it strange to send Rudy Giuliani to Ukraine, your personal lawyer? Are you sorry you did that?"
Breaking Banner
Orthodox church cancellation of Louvre exhibit is a classic authoritarian move
This week has not been a very good one for the arts. Or history. The very same week President Trump announced that he was, once again, trying to eliminate funding for the National Endowment for the Arts, the Bulgarian Minister of Culture, Boil Banov, announced that his office would put a stop to an exhibition of Bulgarian religious artifacts set to go on display at the Louvre in Paris this June.