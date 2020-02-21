Fox & Friends host goes berserk, calls reporters ‘agents of Russia’ over report Intel official briefed Congress
Fox News is continuing to provide enormous spin for President Donald Trump. Earlier this week they twisted the news that Trump was angry an intelligence official briefed Congress on Russia attacking the 2020 election to help get him re-elected, by claiming “Trump Upset Over Kremlin Trying to Re-Elect Him.”
Check out how Fox News is framing reports that the president was angry that intelligence officials briefed Congress that Russia is helping to get him elected again:
Report: Trump Upset Over Kremlin Trying to Re-Elect Him pic.twitter.com/uxR4pWRSsT
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 20, 2020
On Friday a “Fox & Friends” contributor launched into an insane – and false – rant to attack reports about an intelligence official briefing Congress that Russia is attacking the 2020 election by calling the press “agents of Russia.”
After co-host Steve Doocy delivered a fairly accurate although highly-edited accounting of The New York Times report on Congress being briefed, Pete Hegseth went berserk.
“Alright let’s be clear about what this really all is. This is all an attempt to discredit President Trump. That’s it. Delegitimize him all the way. So that’s why he wins again.”
“Every single media member in that clip, every single Democrat that parrots what they’re saying, they’re working together, they are the agents of Russia.”
“This is what Russia wants! They want to sow discord and misinformation and delegitimize our republic, destabilize it because they’re not our friends and they know that when we’re strong they’re in a worse position – which they’ve done for years before President Trump. This is what they do. The Democrats, the media, fell for it.”
“They hate Trump so much they’re will to parrot what the Kremlin is saying.”
“They are the agents of Russia. Not Donald Trump, not this White House.”
Hegseth went on to say the media is blowing out of proportion “every single time there’s a tiny itty-bitty little new nugget which could be handled by our intelligence agencies, dealt with through leaders in our government.”
The irony of course is our intelligence agencies brought the information to leaders in our government. House Republicans were furious upon hearing the news – furious that they were being told the truth, and wanted to stomp it out. So Rep. Devin Nunes told Trump, who then fired his Director of National Intelligence.
Watch:
Fox & Friends responding to the reports that Congress was briefed that Russia is interfering in the 2020 presidential campaign to help Trump by attacking the press as “the agents of Russia.” pic.twitter.com/UpHoINsA1g
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) February 21, 2020
Breaking Banner
New Jersey terror threat level goes from moderate to high thanks to white supremacists
The New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness has raised the state's threat level from moderate to high in the wake of a number of threats and attacks in 2019 from white supremacist groups, NBC New York reports. One of the attacks includes the El Paso mass shooting that left 22 people dead.
White supremacist recruiting efforts are also reportedly underway in the state. According to a report put out by the agency, "supporters of this ideology demonstrate the willingness and capability to carry out attacks, direct and inspire sympathizers online, and attempt to network globally."
2020 Election
Lewd tweets, the N-word and just plain weirdness: A wild-card candidate rattles Texas education board races
With his history of sexist, racist rhetoric and incomprehensible, conspiracy-laden rants, Robert Morrow has become one of the most unifying political figures in Texas.
Almost no one — Democrat or Republican, wealthy or poor, old or young — wants to see him elected to the State Board of Education, the 15-member body that decides what millions of public school children learn. Yet according to political pollsters, Morrow's chances in this March's Republican primary can't be ruled out.
Breaking Banner
‘Addled and confused’ Trump viciously mocked after his own intel pick snubs him on national TV
Late Thursday night, Donald Trump floated the name of Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) as a possible nomination to become his Director of National Security without apparently consulting with the lawmaker -- who in turn humiliated the president by saying he had no interest in the job less than 12 hours later.
Appearing on the Fox Business Network, Collins -- one of the president's most voluble supporters -- blew off the idea of taking the job by telling host Maria Bartiromo, " “It is humbling. It’s amazing to have the president think that much of you, to mention my name among others to be this position," before adding, "Let me tell you right now, I know the problems in the intelligence committee. It’s not a job they that would interest me, not one that I would accept."