Fox & Friends host sings Trump’s praises for SOTU address: ‘I heard a very centrist kind of message’

“Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy, not surprisingly, liked what he heard in President Donald Trump’s congressional address.

The president delivered a State of the Union address Tuesday night that has kept fact-checkers busy ever since, but he got nothing but praise from one of his biggest on-air boosters.

“President Trump getting praise from both sides of the aisle after delivering his third State of the Union address to the nation,” Doocy said, before somewhat contradicting himself. “That praise was not echoed by many of those people on TV.”

The show’s producers rolled video clips of CNN’s Jake Tapper and NBC News’ Chuck Todd criticizing the president for delivering a highly partisan speech, and then Doocy introduced three panelists to dissect media coverage of the annual event.

“We heard them describe it as essentially red meat for the conservative base,” Doocy said. “But I heard a very centrist kind of message from the president for a change.”

Steve Doocy on Trump's State of the Union: "I heard a very centrist kind of message from the president for a change." pic.twitter.com/THbmVsdQr6 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) February 5, 2020