Fox & Friends host sings Trump’s praises for SOTU address: ‘I heard a very centrist kind of message’
“Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy, not surprisingly, liked what he heard in President Donald Trump’s congressional address.
The president delivered a State of the Union address Tuesday night that has kept fact-checkers busy ever since, but he got nothing but praise from one of his biggest on-air boosters.
“President Trump getting praise from both sides of the aisle after delivering his third State of the Union address to the nation,” Doocy said, before somewhat contradicting himself. “That praise was not echoed by many of those people on TV.”
The show’s producers rolled video clips of CNN’s Jake Tapper and NBC News’ Chuck Todd criticizing the president for delivering a highly partisan speech, and then Doocy introduced three panelists to dissect media coverage of the annual event.
“We heard them describe it as essentially red meat for the conservative base,” Doocy said. “But I heard a very centrist kind of message from the president for a change.”
Steve Doocy on Trump's State of the Union: "I heard a very centrist kind of message from the president for a change." pic.twitter.com/THbmVsdQr6
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) February 5, 2020
Commentary
Trump is the symptom of a rigged system that was already dividing us
An impeached president who was on trial and is up for re-election will be delivering a state of the union address to the most divided union in living memory. He will be giving his address to both his jurors and prosecutors, and most importantly, to the voters that will decide his fate in November.
It’s not unprecedented for an impeached president to give a state of the union address. Bill Clinton delivered his State of the Union in 1999 while in the middle of his Senate trial. But that’s where the similarities end.
Clinton was not up for re-election when he gave his speech, so he didn’t need to employ any campaign-style rhetoric. Trump is a polarizing, divisive president who is addressing an America that has never been so divided.
Last century’s epidemics more deadly than today’s
Before the emergence of the new coronavirus, which has sparked worldwide panic, other epidemics had struck earlier in the 21st century, but were less deadly than the previous century's pandemics.
An overview.
- 21st century epidemics -
- 2013-2016: Ebola -
The deadliest epidemic of the haemorrhagic fever Ebola broke out in West Africa in December 2013 and lasted more than two years, killing more than 11,300, mainly in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.
First identified in 1976, Ebola is less contagious than other viral diseases, but is particularly lethal, killing around 40 percent.
Baby tests positive for China virus just 30 hours after birth
A baby in China's epidemic-hit Wuhan city has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus just 30 hours after being born, Chinese state media reported Wednesday.
The infant is the youngest person recorded as being infected by the virus, which has killed nearly 500 people since emerging late last year.
CCTV quoted experts as saying it may be a case of "vertical transmission", referring to infections passed from mother to child during pregnancy, childbirth or immediately after.
The mother had tested positive for the virus before she gave birth.