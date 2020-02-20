Fox News host: Trump shouldn’t suffer any backlash if he pardons Roger Stone
Fox News doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with pardoning Roger Stone and there shouldn’t be any political consequences for excusing the coverup.
The Daily Beast captured anchor Harris Faulkner championing the pardon before Judge Amy Berman Jackson even passed down the sentence.
Co-host Carley Shimkus said that Trump has no choice but to pardon Stone as soon as possible because it’s such a “controversial decision.” The closer Trump gets to the November election, the worse it could be for Trump.
Faulkner said it would be in Trump’s “character” to pardon Stone quickly, but because he loves pardons so much. She explained it’s his only unilateral power. Typically, presidents wait until the end of their term to pardon friends or controversial people.
“All presidents can,” Faulkner explained.
Fox News commentator Marie Harf said that she was “outraged when any president pardons a personal friend,” claiming that is “inappropriate.”
“Why should there be? It’s a pardon. You said moments ago any president can do this,” Faulkner said.
“Because you shouldn’t pardon your friends!” Harf said.
“Either you can do it or you can’t,” Faulkner said. “Just because you don’t like it is one thing.”
But Harf’s point was that some presidents pay a political price for the pardons. Her question was whether or not they should pay any price for it.
Faulkner recalled Chelsea Manning, who was pardoned by President Barack Obama on his final day in office. Brian Kilmeade ranted that Manning hurt the country, inflicting “massive damage.”
“Did that offend you?” Faulkner asked Harf. “That’s my question for you. Because you said you are offended.”
Harf explained that it’s apples and oranges because the cases are so different. A better comparison would be when former President Bill Clinton gave donor Marc Rich clemency in 2001.
Conservatives complain that Stone is being persecuted, all the while Trump foes like James Comey, Andrew McCabe, John Brennan and James Clapper haven’t been charged with a crime. Trump’s appointed attorney general, Bill Barr, can choose who he wants for the department to investigate and prosecute, so if conservatives have a problem with inaction, they have a greater ability to lobby the president and Barr for action.
See the exchange below:
