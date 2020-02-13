Fox News hosts lash out at ‘insane’ handling of Roger Stone case

A pair of Fox News on Tuesday hosts called for leniency to be showered upon Roger Stone, the former adviser to President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign turned convicted felon.

Tucker Carlson described Stone as “a 67-year-old man with no criminal record caught up in the Russia hoax.” The following hour, his colleague Sean Hannity characterized the nine-year sentence recommended by prosecutors as “insane.”

On rival MSNBC, host Nicolle Wallace accused the president and allies of seeking to erase the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller.

“They are seeking — Donald Trump and William Barr — to erase all of the crimes that were prosecuted by Mueller’s team, and there is no other way to say it,” Wallace said Tuesday . “They are seeking to erase a chapter that Donald Trump was always embarrassed by, always felt exposed by and that happened to reveal many of the people around him as felons.”