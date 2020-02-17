French ski resort angers ecologists by using helicopters to transport snow
A French ski resort has angered ecologists by using helicopters to transfer snow to its lower slopes after a mild winter left them devoid of the white stuff.
“Using helicopters to bring snow to ski resorts is not an option,” said the Minister of Ecological Transition Élisabeth Borne on Sunday.
“It’s a question of putting a quick stop to it. It’s not possible to repeat such a highly polluting operation,” one of Borne’s advisers told AFP.
Enneiger des stations de #ski par #hélicoptère n’est pas une voie possible. Nous réunirons avec @JBLemoyne les acteurs concernés dans les prochains jours. https://t.co/V1uobKhy8n
— Elisabeth BORNE (@Elisabeth_Borne) February 16, 2020
Officials at the Luchon-Superbagnères ski resort in the Pyrenees made the decision on Friday to transport the snow from higher up the mountains to the lower slopes used by beginners and ski schools.
It took two and a half hours to transport some 50 tonnes of snow at a cost of between €5,000 to €6,000, said Hervé Pouanu, the director of the local council in France’s southwest.
Pounau said the resort expected to recoup at least ten times the cost of the operation from the business that would have been lost from the lack of snow.
Pounau acknowledged the operation was not “very eco-friendly” but explained that it was an “exceptional move”.
“We have no intention of doing it again. We didn’t have a choice this time,” said Pounau, adding that the operation would enable between 50 and 80 people – resort and hotel staff – to work through the holidays.
For the moment, about 40% of the ski area is open.
“We’re not going to cover the whole resort in snow,” said Pounau. “Otherwise, we would have to close a large part of the area (…) as our beginner slopes and ski schools are at their busiest during the holidays,” Pounau added.
The operation comes amid a strike by seasonal workers in ski resorts in the Alps and the Pyrenees over concerns about unemployment insurance reform.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP)
2020 Election
Trump’s ‘HAPPY PRESIDENT’S DAY!’ tweet blows up in his face in spectacular fashion: ‘You’re resigning?!!?’
President Donald Trump kicked off Presidents' Day with a tweet commemorating the holiday with a misplaced apostrophe and things kind of went downhill for him after that as commenters called on him to do the honorable thing and resign after his impeachment.
Following a simple all-caps "HAPPY PRESIDENT'S DAY!" the first respondent to the president felt compelled to point out: "Dude. just admit it, it's not your day."
Things didn't get much better for the president at the point as you can see below:
Dude. just admit it, it's not your day
2020 Election
How billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s deep pockets have let him win friends and buy influence
With the Nevada caucuses less than a week away, many Democratic candidates are courting voters in state and increasingly targeting their attacks on a new challenger — billionaire Michael Bloomberg — whom they are accusing of buying his way into the election. In the lead-up to Super Tuesday on March 3, when voters in 14 states go to the polls, Bloomberg has spent an unprecedented $417 million of his own $60 billion fortune on advertising. He’s also paid meme influencers to share sponsored content on Instagram, and hired thousands of on-the-ground political operatives to work in more than 125 offices around the country. The Washington Post reports several lawsuits have been filed over the years alleging that women were discriminated against at Bloomberg’s business-information company, including one case filed by a former employee who blamed Bloomberg for creating a culture of sexual harassment and degradation. But a major investigation in Sunday’s New York Times, headlined “In Bloomberg, Liberals See a Wallet Too Big to Offend,” lays out how Bloomberg established a foundation for potential critics to stay silent during his presidential bid by making major donations to progressive causes and advocacy groups in dozens of states and cities. The Times estimates Bloomberg has spent at least $10 billion on his charitable and political pursuits related to his political ambitions. We speak with Blake Zeff, a journalist and documentary filmmaker who has covered New York politics and Michael Bloomberg’s terms as mayor.
Breaking Banner
Former deputy Attorney General issues an ominous warning about what will happen if Bill Barr stays in power
In an op-ed for The Atlantic this Monday, the former U.S. Deputy Attorney General under George H. W. Bush wrote that the integrity and independence of the Justice Department has been compromised by Attorney General Bill Barr so that President Trump "can operate above the law."
Donald Ayer points out that when Barr was first chosen to serve as AG by Trump in 2018, he was been met with a relative amount of bipartisan approval by many who expected him to "push back on any improper attempt to inject politics into its work." But when his first year of service came to an end, his conduct has shown that such expectations were misplaced as he "appeared to function much more as the president’s personal advocate than as an attorney general serving the people and government of the United States."