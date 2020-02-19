Germany to tighten screws on online hate speech
With growing dangers from far-right extremist groups and torrents of threats against politicians, Germany is set to toughen online speech laws and tighten the screws on social networks.
Ministers in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government are expected to wave through a new package of measures on Wednesday, days after 12 men were arrested for planning deadly attacks on mosques, communicating in part via chat groups.
“In future, those who make threats or spread hate online will be prosecuted more toughly and more effectively,” Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said on her ministry’s website.
One headline measure in the draft law will step up the pressure on social networking firms like Facebook and Twitter to quickly remove the offending content.
In future, the Silicon Valley giants will also have to report certain types of illegal posts to the federal police, who will be able to pass on actionable data to prosecutors.
‘End up where they belong’ –
Covered under such rules would be neo-Nazi propaganda or plans to commit a terrorist attack.
But people approving of crimes, making death or rape threats or sharing child pornography images could also be caught in the widened net.
Social media platforms that refuse to cooperate will face fines of up to 50 million euros.
“Hate crimes will finally end up where they belong: before a court,” Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said.
On top of the new reporting processes, Berlin wants to toughen potential sentences, including up to three years in prison for online death or rape threats.
Especially in recent months, the spread of anti-Semitic messages online — including a bizarre screed written by the perpetrator of an attack targeting a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle in Octboer 2019 — has also grown.
The draft law would sharpen sentences still further for crimes arising from an anti-Semitic motive, which the justice ministry says have increased 40 percent since 2013.
But there are limits to the rules, leaving it up to the person affected to pursue cases of insult or libel.
In the most serious cases, such as terrorism or murder, network operators will be required to give up users’ passwords to the authorities if ordered to by a judge — including if they are encrypted, a typical security measure.
“Extremists don’t radicalise themselves out of nowhere,” justice minister Lambrecht said.
“Inhuman spreading of hate and threats online lower the thresholds” to violence, she added.
Ministers’ plans have not gone unopposed in Germany, where debate is fierce between those who value online anonymity as a shield against the state and those who see unregulated online spaces as a threat.
Bullied out of office
Elsewhere in the draft law, the government aims to reinforce its ability to protect prominent personalities like politicians.
Threats and verbal or physical attacks have become more common against office holders, with 1,241 politically-motivated attacks targeting elected officials in 2019 and increasing numbers requiring police protection.
Some local politicians have in recent months given up their posts or said they will not stand for re-election following such threats.
In mid-January, bullet holes apparently inflicted by a pellet gun appeared overnight in the windows of an office belonging to Germany’s only black MP, Karamba Diaby, provoking widespread outrage.
Politicians from across the spectrum declared solidarity with Diaby.
The apparent attack came months after regional politician Walter Luebcke, a vocal proponent of accepting refugees, was murdered outside his home last June.
A neo-Nazi with a history of racially-motivated violent crimes is the prime suspect in the case.
In future, the authorities will be able to more easily protect personal data, including public registers, belonging to people in the public eye like politicians, journalists and activists.
Such individuals will be warned if someone else requests their personal information.
Trump may even pardon former Detroit mayor in November to score Black Michigan votes: Root editor
One of the things President Donald Trump's pardons revealed Tuesday is that Trump isn't above using the judicial system for political purposes, said Jason Johnson, politics editor at "The Root."
In a panel discussion with MSNBC's Brian Williams, Johnson said that it's all indicative of a man who wants to believe that he is an all-powerful king of the United States.
"The goal is Donald Trump wants to use all of the sort of pardons and this commuting of sentences in order to create a commercial," he explained. "It's theater. 'I'm the benevolent king. I can put my thumb up or down like a powerful emperor. Look at all these people I can rescue.' And when he does that, and people come out like Rod Blagojevich, and they say, 'Oh, hey, I owe him this or I'm going to give school (sic) to that person,' it allows him to sort of demonstrate that he's got an imperial presidency."
Breaking Banner
America’s millionaires just stopped paying into Social Security for the rest of 2020
On Wednesday, not even two full months into 2020, millionaires will stop paying into Social Security for the year due to the program's payroll tax cap.
The cap limits annual wages subject to the Social Security payroll tax to the first $137,700. Sarah Rawlins, program associate at the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR), wrote Tuesday that the cap means "someone who makes $1,000,000 per year stops paying into the program on February 19, 2020."
"That makes a millionaire's effective tax rate well below the 6.2% of income that most Americans pay," Rawlins noted. "Instead, it is less than 1% of a millionaire's income. The Social Security tax is only levied on wages, excluding income from other sources like capital gains, meaning those with wages over the cap likely have an effective tax rate even lower than this estimate."
Breaking Banner
DOJ puts out bizarre late-night statement: AG Bill Barr ‘has no plans to resign’
The Department of Justice put out a statement Tuesday evening denying that Attorney General Bill Barr would be resigning from office.
Kerri Kupec, the director of communications and public affairs at DOJ, issued the statement at 10:28 p.m. in Washington, DC.
"Addressing Beltway rumors: The Attorney General has no plans to resign," Kupec announced.
The denial came after a Washington Post report that Barr was considering quitting if Trump continues to tweet about active investigations.