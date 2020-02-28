GM’s last Chevrolet Impala just rolled off the Detroit-Hamtramck assembly line
DETROIT — Joe Nickowski has worked at General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant for 27 years and on Thursday both he and the car he built reached the end of the line.The last Chevrolet Impala, in a bright cherry red, rolled off the Detroit-Hamtramck assembly line around 8:30 Thursday morning, and with that Nickowski and about 129 others will retire by the end of the week.“It’s time to go,” said Nickowski, 62, who’s worked for GM for 43 years. “It’s time to pass the torch to these younger people to have the chance to build these great vehicles. Just like the Impala, I hate to see it go, …
Latest Headlines
GM’s last Chevrolet Impala just rolled off the Detroit-Hamtramck assembly line
DETROIT — Joe Nickowski has worked at General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant for 27 years and on Thursday both he and the car he built reached the end of the line.The last Chevrolet Impala, in a bright cherry red, rolled off the Detroit-Hamtramck assembly line around 8:30 Thursday morning, and with that Nickowski and about 129 others will retire by the end of the week.“It’s time to go,” said Nickowski, 62, who’s worked for GM for 43 years. “It’s time to pass the torch to these younger people to have the chance to build these great vehicles. Just like the Impala, I hate to see it go, ... (more…)
Breaking Banner
A white Trump supporter sent me an email that used the term ‘colored’ — so I called him up on the phone
The email from Mr. B did not particularly stand out. Like many, he took issue with a column I had written explaining why African Americans would vote for Mike Bloomberg over Donald Trump in a presidential matchup.“Im glad your the voice for all of the American colored population. #TRUMP2020,” he wrote, exactly how it is printed.After reading it, I did what I always do when I receive emails containing racial epithets or other hateful remarks.“Don’t bother emailing me again,” I fired back. “The use of ‘colored’ crossed the line. You’re blocked.”But Mr. B’s response was different from the combati... (more…)
Latest Headlines
South Philadelphia greets news of first supervised injection site with outrage — and also hope
PHILADELPHIA — There is little that would otherwise mark the hulking blue and gray medical center near the corner of Broad and McKean Streets in South Philadelphia as conspicuous.But as news spread Wednesday that this former hospital building would soon house the nation’s first supervised injection site, it quickly became ground zero in an all-out battle among angry neighbors, optimistic public health advocates, city officials and the federal government.Officials for Safehouse, the nonprofit behind the injection site plan, intend to open their facility next week at the Constitution Health Plaz... (more…)