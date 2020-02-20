GOP candidate boasted about sneaking gun into school — now she’s getting investigated by the cops

Peggy Hubbard, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Illinois, has apologized after she admitted to lying about bringing a gun with her into a high school during a candidate forum.

The Daily Herald reports that Hubbard last week told an audience at Hinsdale Central High School that she brought a gun in with her to make a point about how unsafe schools are.

“I walked in with a concealed carry and I had a gun and three clips and nobody checked,” she said during the event.

However, Hubbard this week admitted that she did not actually sneak a gun into the school with her, although she insisted that she did bring in two clips of ammunition in her purse.

“I know what I said and I was trying to get a rise out of people and I misspoke,” Hubbard said during an interview with the Daily Herald. “And I apologize for that, but I did have two clips on me.”

School officials said that the incident was no laughing matter, however.

“If Mrs. Hubbard brought a firearm into the school as she claims, then she knowingly endangered the safety of our students and staff, and did so in violation of state and federal law,” Hinsdale High School District 86 officials said in a joint statement. “As a result, we have officially documented the incident with law enforcement.”