GOP lawmaker caught on tape blasting ‘gullible’ minorities for believing voter suppression reports
Minorities are “gullible” for believing that Republicans want to suppress their votes, a conservative Republican lawmaker told a right-wing radio show in Colorado.
Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO) made the comments to KVOR personality Richard Randall, the Colorado Times Recorder reported Thursday.
Lamborn said he was concerned about allegations of voter fraud.
“The Democrats lie when they say, ‘Oh, this is to suppress votes,’ or ‘This is to hurt minorities.’ It’s just a lie,” Lamborn argued. “They want to stir up minorities who are gullible and believe that garbage.”
The Colorado Times Recorder spoke with election expert Richard Hasen.
“I am aware of no evidence supporting the statement of Rep. Lamborn that minority voters are more ‘gullible’ to supposedly false claims of voter suppression coming from Democrats than others are,” Hasen said. “And while doing list maintenance is a sound election administration practice, there is little doubt that some of the more aggressive voter purge efforts have removed large numbers of eligible voters from voter rolls.”
Rosemary Lytle of the NAACP blasted Lamborn’s comments.
“Saying that ‘minorities’ are gullible for believing reports of voter suppression adds insult to the injury of this injustice,” Lytle said. “We have states like Georgia where there is a “use it or lose it” policy that governs the right to vote — as in if you miss voting once, you are dropped from the rolls. We have states like Colorado where robo calls targeting people in Pueblo once said, ‘Don’t forget to vote on Wednesday’ when elections are held on Tuesday. And Doug Lamborn dares to call Black and Brown people ‘gullible’? We are only gullible if we believe the lies of the so-called Congressman who was elected to represent us.”
Listen:
Bill Barr and Betsy DeVos rail against secularism and a ‘culture of disbelief’ at religious broadcasters convention
President Donald Trump views his alliance with the Christian right as essential to his 2020 campaign, and two Trump loyalists — Attorney General William Barr and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos — were clearly pandering to religious conservatives this week during a speech at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention, which is being held in Nashville, Tennessee and continues through this Friday, February 28.
Trump will blow coronavirus response by reacting like ‘a guy on a bar stool’: WSJ columnist
Wall Street Journal columnist Daniel Henninger argues that President Donald Trump's response to a potential coronavirus pandemic could expose some real political weaknesses in the coming months.
In particular, he writes that the president's erratic temperament and habit for sending out crazed tweets are going to wear very thin at a time when the virus is causing the stock market to crash and raising major public health concerns.
"If the virus expands in the U.S., both the content and the quality of the response will be on President Trump," he writes. "As such, the coronavirus could be the issue on which Mr. Trump finally blows himself up with Twitter."
This basic data exposes Trump’s stupidity on the economy
By multiple measures, workers are faring poorly under Donald Trump compared to his predecessor. Yet Trump keeps telling workers that because of him they are doing better. Let’s examine the facts.
The latest news shows that growth in the last three months of 2019 was at a modest pace of 2.1%. That’s a third of what candidate Trump promised (a ridiculous promise that many believed), it's lower than the 3.2% average growth of the last 73 years and its lower than during the second term of the Obama administration.
The rate of GDP growth has been slower each year that Trump has been in office, as we reported earlier and even earlier and still earlier when we gave Trump a grade of C.