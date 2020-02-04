Quantcast
GOP senators sick of Trump’s conspiracy theories: Don’t discuss impeachment in State of the Union address

1 min ago

WASHINGTON — Republican senators urged President Donald Trump on Monday to stay clear of divisive impeachment rants in his State of the Union address, suggesting that even the GOP is getting sick of the commander in chief’s Ukrainian conspiracy theories.

With Trump’s all-but-certain acquittal expected Wednesday afternoon, a parade of Republicans in the upper chamber advised the president to instead use his Tuesday night speech to focus on the economy, his Middle East peace plan and the recently signed U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.“When I go home, people are not talking about impeachment,”…

What did Trump learn from his impeachment? We’ll get some idea Tuesday night

7 mins ago

February 4, 2020

Twenty-one years ago, President Bill Clinton delivered his 1999 State of the Union address while his impeachment trial was underway in the Senate. The speech, one Republican critic said, was “a home run.”Clinton, who knew he would soon be acquitted, didn’t mention his impeachment. Instead, he focused on the future. He took credit for the strong economy, proposed bipartisan legislation to rescue Social Security and appealed to his opponents to rise above their differences.

The situation facing President Donald Trump as he approaches his third State of the Union speech is uncannil... (more…)

McConnell-run senate’s 2019 record a ‘shocking’ and ‘immoral’ failure: Catholic social justice group

24 mins ago

February 4, 2020

The Republican-controlled Senate "brought new meaning to the idea of a do-nothing Congress" in 2019 by not taking a single vote the entire year on legislation to advance social or economic justice in the United States.

That's according to a new analysis (pdf) by the Network Lobby for Catholic Social Justice, which announced Monday that for the first time in nearly 50 years the group couldn't create its annual scorecard for the Senate in 2019 because the chamber "did not cast enough votes on legislation... to compile an adequate voting record."

Sanders campaign signals victory by releasing portion of its internal caucus data

44 mins ago

February 4, 2020

After a "debacle" with the Iowa Democratic Party's inability to release official results for the state's first-in-the-nation primary event on Monday night, the campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders cited the "interest of transparency" by releasing a portion of their internal figures—representing data from nearly 40 percent of precincts in the state—that showed the candidate coming out on top.

"We recognize that this does not replace the full data from the Iowa Democratic Party, but we believe firmly that our supporters worked too hard for too long to have the results of that work delayed," said Jeff Weaver, senior adviser to the campaign, in a statement released shortly after 12:15am local time in Iowa.

