Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP senators sick of Trump’s conspiracy theories: Do not discuss impeachment in State of the Union address

Published

2 hours ago

on

WASHINGTON — Republican senators urged President Donald Trump on Monday to stay clear of divisive impeachment rants in his State of the Union address, suggesting that even the GOP is getting sick of the commander in chief’s Ukrainian conspiracy theories.

With Trump’s all-but-certain acquittal expected Wednesday afternoon, a parade of Republicans in the upper chamber advised the president to instead use his Tuesday night speech to focus on the economy, his Middle East peace plan and the recently signed U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.“When I go home, people are not talking about impeachment,”…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Author Stephen King quits Facebook: ‘Not comfortable with the flood of false information’

Published

11 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

Acclaimed horror author Stephen King announced Friday that he was quitting Facebook over the company's unwillingness to clamp down on misinformation and privacy concerns.

"I'm quitting Facebook," King announced on Twitter. "Not comfortable with the flood of false information that's allowed in its political advertising, nor am I confident in its ability to protect its users'  privacy. Follow me (and Molly, aka The Thing of Evil) on Twitter, if you like."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Palestinians cut all ties with US and Israel over ‘arrogance’ of Jared Kushner’s ‘peace’ deal

Published

14 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced Saturday that the Palestinian Authority would cut all ties with the U.S. and Israel after rejecting the "peace" plan spearheaded by Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner.

President Donald Trump outlined the heavily pro-Israel proposal while standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House last week with no Palestinian representatives present. The plan would create a demilitarized Palestinian state while establishing Jerusalem as Israel's undivided capital and allowing illegally built Israeli settlements in the West Bank to remain in place.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Caroline Kennedy endorses Joe Biden: ‘This election is about winning’

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

Former US Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy, daughter of slain US President John F Kennedy, issued a full-throated endorsement of former Vice-President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image