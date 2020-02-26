Quantcast
GOP staffer under fire for putting Black lawmaker on 'For Sale' sign — during Black History Month

37 mins ago

On Wednesday, a staffer for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) sparked outrage after writing the name of an African-American congresswoman on a “For Sale” sign, and mailing it to her office.

NRCC regional press secretary Camille Gallo staged the stunt against Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA) in reference to the fact that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg discussed his campaign contributions to McBath, who endorsed his campaign for president, as well as several other Democrats who helped flip control of the House in 2018.

McBath has personal reasons for supporting Bloomberg unrelated to the campaign contributions — she lost her son Jordan Davis in a well-publicized shooting in Jacksonville, Florida in 2012, and Bloomberg happens to be one of the candidates who has most visibly funded groups fighting for gun control.

Moreover, Gallo shortly came under a mountain of anger for the racist undertones of putting a Black lawmaker’s name on a “For Sale” sign:

Over the past two years, several NRCC attacks on McBath have backfired. In 2019, in an attempt to prove she secretly didn’t live in Georgia, the NRCC sent an unsolicited package to McBath’s mother-in-law in Tennessee, and tried to claim that her mother-in-law’s signature was actually hers. A few months later, Gallo accused McBath of trying to make “a quick buck” off her deceased son.

The NRCC’s attacks appear only to be boosting her profile and fundraising. In the last three months of 2019, McBath reported raising $1 million for her re-election campaign.

