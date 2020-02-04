‘Gross mismanagement’ alleged in handling of Aretha Franklin’s estate
PONTIAC, Mich. — Aretha Franklin’s niece helped herself to the late singer’s Mercedes-Benz, and her longtime attorney turned in over $394,000 in legal fees this past year, according to allegations in Oakland Probate Court documents and an attorney for one of the heirs to Franklin’s estate.
Those are just a couple of the weighty legal matters Charlene Glover-Hogan, who represents Kecalf Franklin, one of Franklin’s four sons, would like to see addressed in what she described as “gross mismanagement” by Sabrina Garrett-Owens, Aretha Franklin’s niece, who abruptly resigned last week as the estate’s…
McConnell-run senate’s 2019 record a ‘shocking’ and ‘immoral’ failure: Catholic social justice group
The Republican-controlled Senate "brought new meaning to the idea of a do-nothing Congress" in 2019 by not taking a single vote the entire year on legislation to advance social or economic justice in the United States.
That's according to a new analysis (pdf) by the Network Lobby for Catholic Social Justice, which announced Monday that for the first time in nearly 50 years the group couldn't create its annual scorecard for the Senate in 2019 because the chamber "did not cast enough votes on legislation... to compile an adequate voting record."
Sanders campaign signals victory by releasing portion of its internal caucus data
After a "debacle" with the Iowa Democratic Party's inability to release official results for the state's first-in-the-nation primary event on Monday night, the campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders cited the "interest of transparency" by releasing a portion of their internal figures—representing data from nearly 40 percent of precincts in the state—that showed the candidate coming out on top.
"We recognize that this does not replace the full data from the Iowa Democratic Party, but we believe firmly that our supporters worked too hard for too long to have the results of that work delayed," said Jeff Weaver, senior adviser to the campaign, in a statement released shortly after 12:15am local time in Iowa.
LEAKED VIDEO: As others stand at attention for anthem, Trump fidgets, points, pretends to conduct the band
MIAMI — President Donald Trump has repeatedly said all Americans should “stand proudly” during the national anthem, and publicly chastises those who don’t as disrespectful of the troops and the flag.But during the national anthem at his own Super Bowl watch party Sunday night, a brief video posted to Instagram shows Trump greeting guests, adjusting his chair, and straightening his suit jacket as other attendees — including first lady Melania Trump and their teenage son — stand with their hands over their hearts. As “The Star Spangled Banner” crescendoes, Trump raises both of his hands in the a... (more…)