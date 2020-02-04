‘Gross mismanagement’ alleged in handling of Aretha Franklin’s estate

PONTIAC, Mich. — Aretha Franklin’s niece helped herself to the late singer’s Mercedes-Benz, and her longtime attorney turned in over $394,000 in legal fees this past year, according to allegations in Oakland Probate Court documents and an attorney for one of the heirs to Franklin’s estate.

Those are just a couple of the weighty legal matters Charlene Glover-Hogan, who represents Kecalf Franklin, one of Franklin’s four sons, would like to see addressed in what she described as “gross mismanagement” by Sabrina Garrett-Owens, Aretha Franklin’s niece, who abruptly resigned last week as the estate’s…

