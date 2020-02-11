Harvey Weinstein defense rests case in rape trial
Harvey Weinstein’s defense team rested its case in his rape trial Tuesday, without the fallen US film producer giving evidence, paving the way for closing arguments later this week.
Since testimony began on January 22, six women have taken the stand in New York to say they were sexually assaulted by Weinstein, allegations the ex-Hollywood titan denies.
All of the allegations in the proceedings, which are seen as a watershed moment for the #MeToo movement, are at least six years old, while one of them dates back three decades.
Weinstein, 67, faces life imprisonment if convicted of predatory sexual assault charges related to ex-actress Jessica Mann and former production assistant Mimi Haleyi.
Mann says producer of “Pulp Fiction” and “Sin City” raped her in March 2013 while Haleyi alleges he forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006.
The trial has raised complicated issues surrounding consent and abuse of power for the jury of seven men and five women to grapple with.
Under cross-examination, both Mann and Haleyi admitted to at least one consensual sexual encounter with Weinstein after the alleged assaults.
Mann, 35, admitted having a relationship with the defendant lasting several years. She described it as “degrading” and “complicated.”
Weinstein’s attorneys have argued that their client’s sexual relationships were consensual and transactional, claiming the women willingly entered them to boost their careers.
Defense lawyers called seven witnesses including Talita Maia, a friend of Mann’s who testified on Monday that the alleged victim had considered Weinstein “a spiritual soulmate.”
The attorneys confirmed on Tuesday that, as expected, Weinstein would not testify.
The jury will consider five counts against Weinstein, including rape, a criminal sexual act, and predatory sexual assault.
To convict, jurors must decide he is guilty “beyond all reasonable doubt.”
The jury must reach a unanimous verdict. If it can’t then the judge may be forced to declare a mistrial.
Democrats cast ballots Tuesday in New Hampshire's high-stakes primary as leftist Bernie Sanders and young challenger Pete Buttigieg battle for pole position in the race to challenge President Donald Trump in November.
White House hopefuls have been courting votes in the rolling farm country, lakeside towns and mountain hamlets of the northeastern Granite State, seeking to ignite precious momentum in the Democratic nomination race.
After months atop the pack, Joe Biden has conceded he expects to do badly in New Hampshire, as he did in Iowa -- and the former vice president raised eyebrows by canceling a primary-night party to head straight on to his stronghold of South Carolina.
A Bulwark columnist noted that after President Donald Trump's display at the National Prayer Breakfast, it has become clear that he is to conservatives with the "prosperity gospel" is to Christianity.
The idea, he said, came from a friend he was texting with about Trump's bizarre speech.
"It is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven, so Christ said," the friend told Bulwark editor Jonathan V. Last. "I don’t know if Trump is going to heaven, or even if he’s actually all that rich, but clearly some people think he’s both.
"Trump's economy is not a workers' economy, and workers know solidarity is the best way to fight back."
In yet another rebuke to President Donald Trump's claims that the U.S. economy is "roaring" and his "relentlessly pro-worker" agenda is serving the American public, a report published Tuesday by a progressive think tank revealed that the "number of striking workers surged in 2018 and 2019" after decades of decline.