‘He misled everyone!’ Israeli leader fumes at Jared Kushner as Trump’s ‘peace plan’ spirals down the drain

4 mins ago

Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner is taking heat from key allies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the “peace plan” he helped design spirals further down the drain.

While the plan had previously been praised by the Israeli government even as it was widely panned by neighboring Arab governments, the Washington Post reports that Yesha Council Chairman David Elhayani is furious about the White House’s efforts to discourage Netanyahu from immediately annexing large portions of the West Bank from the Palestinians.

“Kushner took a knife and put it in Netanyahu’s back,” Elhayani tells the Washington Post. “Kushner misled the prime minister. He misled everybody. He knew for a long time that Netanyahu wanted to declare sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and northern Dead Sea — he said it many times over the last year. Gentlemen just don’t act this way.”

Elhayani also worried that putting a temporary halt on the annexations could do political damage to Netanyahu and cause him to lose upcoming elections that are scheduled for next month.

The plan put forward by Kushner and the Trump administration has already been condemned by Palestinian officials who are furious that the United States is giving Israel the right to unilaterally annex their lands.


