‘He started singing:’ Bay Area couple found alive nine days after vanishing during hike
SAN JOSE, Calif. — After mysteriously vanishing on Valentine’s Day from their rental cottage in the Inverness forest, a Palo Alto couple was miraculously found alive Saturday, rescued from a ravine deep in the woods near Shell Beach, where they had been lost for nine days, surviving only on a puddle of water.The disappearance of Carol Kiparsky, 77, and Ian Irwin, 72, from their cottage up the mountain from Chicken Ranch Beach, near Point Reyes Station, had baffled the hundreds of searchers who had scoured the area for days. Their family had given up hope.Then on Saturday morning, two searchers…
2020 Election
Trump’s latest national security adviser is undercutting FBI Director Wray to quash report of new Russian meddling: report
In a scorching column for the Daily Beast, historian David Rothkopf accused Donald Trump's latest national security director, Robert O'Brien, of undercutting the United States intelligence services and uses his comments about recent reports of new Russian election meddling to make the case that he is contradicting FBI Director Christopher Wray to please the president.
According to Rothkopf, "For just over a century, since America arrived as a major force on the global stage, we have feared that should our enemies defeat us, it would be on the battlefield or via a devastating nuclear onslaught. We never could have imagined that an enemy might take another approach altogether: infecting us with a presidential virus who this week gutted our national security leadership structures like a fish."
Breaking Banner
America could be on the verge of a huge shift to the left — here’s what you can expect
Breaking Banner
White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney caught on tape saying US is ‘desperate’
White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney was caught on tape admitting that, despite President Donald Trump's policy preferences, the United States is "desperate" for more immigrants, according to a recording obtained by the Washington Post.
He further undermined the administration's claims of its economic prowess, admitting that immigration is necessary for sustained economic growth.
"We are desperate — desperate — for more people," Mulvaney said, according to the post, stressing that it should be legal. "We are running out of people to fuel the economic growth that we've had in our nation over the last four years. We need more immigrants."