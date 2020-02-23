Quantcast
Connect with us

‘He started singing:’ Bay Area couple found alive nine days after vanishing during hike

Published

2 hours ago

on

SAN JOSE, Calif. — After mysteriously vanishing on Valentine’s Day from their rental cottage in the Inverness forest, a Palo Alto couple was miraculously found alive Saturday, rescued from a ravine deep in the woods near Shell Beach, where they had been lost for nine days, surviving only on a puddle of water.The disappearance of Carol Kiparsky, 77, and Ian Irwin, 72, from their cottage up the mountain from Chicken Ranch Beach, near Point Reyes Station, had baffled the hundreds of searchers who had scoured the area for days. Their family had given up hope.Then on Saturday morning, two searchers…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s latest national security adviser is undercutting FBI Director Wray to quash report of new Russian meddling: report

Published

35 mins ago

on

February 23, 2020

By

In a scorching column for the Daily Beast, historian David Rothkopf accused Donald Trump's latest national security director, Robert O'Brien, of undercutting the United States intelligence services and uses his comments about recent reports of new Russian election meddling to make the case that he is contradicting FBI Director Christopher Wray to please the president.

According to Rothkopf, "For just over a century, since America arrived as a major force on the global stage, we have feared that should our enemies defeat us, it would be on the battlefield or via a devastating nuclear onslaught. We never could have imagined that an enemy might take another approach altogether: infecting us with a presidential virus who this week gutted our national security leadership structures like a fish."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

America could be on the verge of a huge shift to the left — here’s what you can expect

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 23, 2020

By

A new socialist movement is cohering in the US, thanks in large part to the popular class politics of Bernie Sanders. But as that movement grows and progresses, it is bound to run into dangerous obstacles and thorny contradictions. The new US socialist movement is without a single "line" or monolithic political position. That's a strength of the movement, since none of us has all the answers. Still, many people in the movement, ourselves included, feel strongly about certain approaches to strategy. One approach we feel strongly about is what we call "the democratic road to socialism," or the idea that we need to make good use of the democratic structures and processes available to us (and to improve and expand them) in order to advance our cause.A country like the United States has both a well-developed capitalist state, beholden to the capitalist class and armed to the teeth, and mechanisms for democratic participation in that state that allow people to exercise some measure of control over their representatives. Even though their choices are limited, their representatives are bought off by the rich, and the capitalist class holds the entire system hostage with the threat of devastating economic retaliation if things don't go their way, the system does have some basic democratic elements that its citizens largely affirm and occasionally participate in.This is a tricky situation to navigate. If the democratic capitalist state were less developed, it might be possible to convince people to simply storm the gates, tear up the old rules, and start fresh in a socialist society. This is what socialists tried to do in Russia in 1917: the state was weak and after centuries of autocratic rule it didn't have much legitimacy in the eyes of most Russians, so revolutionaries could get popular support for scrapping it and starting over.
Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney caught on tape saying US is ‘desperate’

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 23, 2020

By

White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney was caught on tape admitting that, despite President Donald Trump's policy preferences, the United States is "desperate" for more immigrants, according to a recording obtained by the Washington Post.

He further undermined the administration's claims of its economic prowess, admitting that immigration is necessary for sustained economic growth.

"We are desperate — desperate — for more people," Mulvaney said, according to the post, stressing that it should be legal. "We are running out of people to fuel the economic growth that we've had in our nation over the last four years. We need more immigrants."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image