‘Here we go again’: Trump claims only ‘fake news polls’ show him losing to Democratic candidates

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain challenged Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to defend her socialist policies, and the audience roared in approval as she laid them out.

The New York Democrat appeared Wednesday on the daytime talk show, and McCain compared herself to the first-year lawmaker.

"I feel like you're the bogeywoman of the right and I'm the bogeywoman of the left, so it's interesting to be talking to you," McCain said. "Because what you're proposing and what Bernie Sanders is proposing, you said Fox was, like, ushering in the apocalypse to conservatives like me that think big government is very dangerous, it is like the apocalypse. It's not just that Bernie is asking a lot of voters to buy into what I consider radical ideas like the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, he's advocating for a complete paradigm shift of the American system as we know it, and it's a huge ask for people like me and it's a huge ask for a lot of people, the seismic shift from capitalism to socialism."