‘Here we go again’: Trump claims only ‘fake news polls’ show him losing to Democratic candidates
President Donald Trump insisted that polls showing him losing to various Democratic candidates were “fake.”
The president was apparently reacting to a new Washington Post/ABC News poll that showed Trump would lose a hypothetical matchup with the top six Democrats, and claimed “real” polls showed he would beat any of his potential rivals.
“Internal REAL Polls show I am beating all of the Dem candidates,” Trump tweeted. “The Fake News Polls (here we go again, just like 2016) show losing or tied. Their polls will be proven corrupt on November 3rd, just like the Fake News is corrupt!”
Internal REAL Polls show I am beating all of the Dem candidates. The Fake News Polls (here we go again, just like 2016) show losing or tied. Their polls will be proven corrupt on November 3rd, just like the Fake News is corrupt!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2020