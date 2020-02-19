Quantcast
‘Here we go again’: Trump claims only ‘fake news polls’ show him losing to Democratic candidates

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump insisted that polls showing him losing to various Democratic candidates were “fake.”

The president was apparently reacting to a new Washington Post/ABC News poll that showed Trump would lose a hypothetical matchup with the top six Democrats, and claimed “real” polls showed he would beat any of his potential rivals.

“Internal REAL Polls show I am beating all of the Dem candidates,” Trump tweeted. “The Fake News Polls (here we go again, just like 2016) show losing or tied. Their polls will be proven corrupt on November 3rd, just like the Fake News is corrupt!”


The View’s audience roars as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez schools Meghan McCain on socialism

Published

21 mins ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain challenged Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to defend her socialist policies, and the audience roared in approval as she laid them out.

The New York Democrat appeared Wednesday on the daytime talk show, and McCain compared herself to the first-year lawmaker.

"I feel like you're the bogeywoman of the right and I'm the bogeywoman of the left, so it's interesting to be talking to you," McCain said. "Because what you're proposing and what Bernie Sanders is proposing, you said Fox was, like, ushering in the apocalypse to conservatives like me that think big government is very dangerous, it is like the apocalypse. It's not just that Bernie is asking a lot of voters to buy into what I consider radical ideas like the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, he's advocating for a complete paradigm shift of the American system as we know it, and it's a huge ask for people like me and it's a huge ask for a lot of people, the seismic shift from capitalism to socialism."

Julian Assange says he was promised a Trump pardon if he would lie about Russia’s DNC hacking

Published

33 mins ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange told a British court on Tuesday that he had been promised a pardon by people close to President Donald Trump.

Assange made the remarks while appearing at a pretrial hearing via teleconference.

Courtroom reporter James Doleman broke the news on Twitter. According to Doleman, Assange said that the pardon was conditional on him publicly announcing that Russia had nothing to do with the attack on the 2016 election.

Boris Johnson braces for meeting with furious US officials after defying Trump’s demand to spurn Huawei

Published

44 mins ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

According to a report from the Daily Mail, U.S. officials are planning to chew out UK prime minister Boris Johnson over the UK's decision allow the Chinese tech company Huawei a role in the UK's 5G network.

The alleged security risk posed by the company is what has the Trump administration so furious, the Daily Mail reports. On Sunday, President Trump railed against the company, saying that its inclusion in the advanced telecommunications network could put intelligence sharing at risk. UK politicians who are also upset with Johnson's decision plan to meet with Trump's acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney over the matter.

