Hillary Clinton dunks on Trump for acting like a ‘failed-state fascist’ for intimidating Roger Stone’s judge

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton harshly criticized President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Clinton, who attended Trump’s third wedding, blasted her 2016 election opponent after he sent a tweet going after Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

“Is this the Judge that put Paul Manafort in SOLITARY CONFINEMENT, something that not even mobster Al Capone had to endure? How did she treat Crooked Hillary Clinton?” Trump asked. “Just asking!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge Berman Jackson did not have Hillary Clinton in her courtroom but did preside over the convictions of Paul Manafort and Roger Stone.

After Trump dragged her into the conversation, Clinton replied.

“Do you realize intimidating judges is the behavior of failed-state fascists?” she asked.

“Just asking!” Clinton added.

Do you realize intimidating judges is the behavior of failed-state fascists? Just asking! https://t.co/kcEzirsGUF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 12, 2020