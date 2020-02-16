Hillary for vice president? Bloomberg campaign refuses to shoot down ‘speculation’
NEW YORK — Mike and Hillary 2020? Never say never.Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign pointedly refused to deny reports Saturday that he is considering Hillary Clinton as a possible running mate.“We’re focused on the campaign and the debate, not vice presidential speculation,” said Jason Schechter, chief communications officer for Bloomberg’s campaign.An unnamed Bloomberg campaign source told the Drudge Report that the billionaire ex-mayor is thinking about the failed 2016 presidential candidate as the No. 2 person on a Democratic ticket led by him to take on President Donald Trump.The atte…
