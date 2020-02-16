Quantcast
Hillary for vice president? Bloomberg campaign refuses to shoot down ‘speculation’

Published

2 hours ago

on

NEW YORK — Mike and Hillary 2020? Never say never.Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign pointedly refused to deny reports Saturday that he is considering Hillary Clinton as a possible running mate.“We’re focused on the campaign and the debate, not vice presidential speculation,” said Jason Schechter, chief communications officer for Bloomberg’s campaign.An unnamed Bloomberg campaign source told the Drudge Report that the billionaire ex-mayor is thinking about the failed 2016 presidential candidate as the No. 2 person on a Democratic ticket led by him to take on President Donald Trump.The atte…

Breaking Banner

CNN exposes depth of Trump associates buying rally attendance and votes for cash

Published

26 mins ago

on

February 16, 2020

By

On Sunday morning, CNN took a deep dive into reports that groups allied with President Donald Trump are funneling cash to potential voters in the hopes that they will turn out in November in what is expected to be a close presidential election.

The report centers on Darrell Scott, a pastor from Cleveland who is a prominent ally of the president and has been running a possibly illegal program designed to win over black voters for the president that literally involves handing them envelopes stuffed with cash at mini-rallies.

Breaking Banner

Who’s the most Googled president in American history? We’ve got the list of all of them.

Published

32 mins ago

on

February 16, 2020

By

WASHINGTON— Just in time for Presidents Day weekend, a new survey has answered a burning question.Which president in American history has been searched online the most? And for that matter, who has the distinction of being dead-last when all the world decides to Google our chief executives?The most-Googled president will surprise few of you. It’s the ever-controversial, always-in-the-news for who-knows-what, impeached-but-acquitted Donald Trump.That’s according to SEMrush, a Boston-based data and trends analytics company that analyzed Google searches.“Trump is a master at the six news cycle da... (more…)

Breaking Banner

Your tax dollars at work: Trump admin’s new policies more alarming than president’s vengeance campaign against perceived enemies

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 16, 2020

By

So, while Donald Trump has been parading his vengeance campaign against perceived enemies, what’s his actual government been doing?

Inquiring skeptics want to know.

Mostly, once we set aside the pomp of awarding undeserved medals to Rush Limbaugh and continuing to irritate foreign leaders who had considered themselves allies, the answer is that the government continues to pursue the anti-immigrant, anti-science, anti-environmental policies that have marked the last three years.

He is promoting a candidate for the Federal Reserve board who believes in returning the country to valuing the U.S. dollar to the gold standard, a policy rejected decades ago, he is talking about cutting a fifth of U.S. aid to foreign countries, and he is backing an end to fighting fraud in student loans. A deputy secretary of the Department of Veteran Affairs has dismissed, while the department has been spending millions in outside health services with no apparent accountability. And the Pentagon has been ordered to halt a $10 billion computer project because of a lawsuit filed by Amazon that says Trump put his heavy thumb on the scale to keep the contract from going its way.

