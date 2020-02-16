Hillary for vice president? Bloomberg campaign refuses to shoot down ‘speculation’

So, while Donald Trump has been parading his vengeance campaign against perceived enemies, what’s his actual government been doing?

Inquiring skeptics want to know.

Mostly, once we set aside the pomp of awarding undeserved medals to Rush Limbaugh and continuing to irritate foreign leaders who had considered themselves allies, the answer is that the government continues to pursue the anti-immigrant, anti-science, anti-environmental policies that have marked the last three years.

He is promoting a candidate for the Federal Reserve board who believes in returning the country to valuing the U.S. dollar to the gold standard, a policy rejected decades ago, he is talking about cutting a fifth of U.S. aid to foreign countries, and he is backing an end to fighting fraud in student loans. A deputy secretary of the Department of Veteran Affairs has dismissed, while the department has been spending millions in outside health services with no apparent accountability. And the Pentagon has been ordered to halt a $10 billion computer project because of a lawsuit filed by Amazon that says Trump put his heavy thumb on the scale to keep the contract from going its way.