How a San Diego doctor fought infectious disease with just three words
SAN DIEGO — Identify. Isolate. Inform.Those three little words aren’t much on their own. They’re not even a complete sentence. But they encapsulate an idea born in the mind of Dr. Kristi Koenig, medical director of the San Diego County Emergency Medical System, that has revolutionized the way that medical professionals tackle treating patients with infectious diseases.Though the big Ebola scare of 2014 created the impetus to find a better way, Koenig’s idea has been adapted to a host of other pathogens, most recently novel coronavirus, which has now killed more than 2,300 in China and infected…
Latest Headlines
Tokyo 2020: Will coronavirus force Summer Olympics to be cancelled? When will decision be made?
As the coronavirusspreads around the world, some are wondering how it will impact the global gathering scheduled for July at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.The World Health Organization reports the coronavirus has been found in 37 countries, with more than 81,000 sick and almost 3,000 dead. The overwhelming majority of patients and victims are in China. The virus has been detected on every continent except for Antarctica.A senior International Olympic Committee member said Tuesday that if it proves too dangerous to hold the Olympics, organizers are more likely to cancel it altogether than t... (more…)
Latest Headlines
‘Picard’ Episode 6 ending explained: That twist is a genius Easter egg
With Episode 6 of Star Trek: Picard, "The Impossible Box," previously separated characters finally cross paths. After a lot of waiting around, Jean-Luc's motley crewlaunch a daring rescue on the Borg Cube, which means they're on a collision course for a lot of references to old-school canon."The Impossible Box" leans heavily on Jean-Luc's traumatic past with the Borg, but the final twist of the episode relies on a very deep, random connection to an episode of Voyageralmost everyone has forgotten about. Along the way, Picardmanages to reference Deep Space Nine, secret time travel energy, and ev... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Japan’s prime minister calls for nationwide closure of schools for a month over coronavirus
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday urged schools nationwide to close for several weeks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, as authorities reported the country's fourth death linked to the outbreak.
The move comes as crew members from the Diamond Princess, a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship quarantined off Japan, began leaving the vessel where more than 700 people have tested positive for the disease.
"The government considers the health and safety of children above anything else," Abe said.
"We request all primary, junior high and high schools... across the nation to close temporarily from March 2 next week until their spring break."