Howard Dean slams Trump’s Israel plan, ‘what it means to be a Jew’
Former governor of Vermont and one time Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean sought to lecture Jews on what it means to be Jewish on Tuesday. Remarking on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s role in US President Trump’s peace plan he tweeted “in other words, Israel embraces ethnic cleansing. This is a complete betrayal of Tikkun Olam and a betrayal of what it means to be a Jew.” Dean sought the Democratic nomination in 2004.It’s not the first time Dean has sought to tell Jewswhat it means for them to be Jewish. In July 2019he slammed Israel for “losing its soul and purpose,” clai…
Baltimore museum targets gender gap by acquiring only works by women
An American museum has come up with a bold way to boost women's participation in the arts: this year it will only acquire works by females.
The Baltimore Museum of Art, in the state of Maryland, is best known for housing the largest public collection of Matisse works anywhere in the world.
Late last year it attracted major press attention with word that in 2020 it would only purchase works by women, drawing both praise and skepticism.
"I think it's a radical and timely decision in 2020, to take the bull by the horns and do this," the museum's director Christopher Bedford told AFP.
Brazil’s Bolsonaro proposes bill opening indigenous land to mining
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday introduced a controversial bill that opens up indigenous lands, many of them in the Amazon, to mining, agricultural activities and hydraulic energy production.
The far-right president described the measure, which still needs approval in Congress, as a "dream" while indigenous leaders have labeled it a "genocide bill."
The measure, which has not yet been published, allows both indigenous and third-party developers to participate in the new land development.
"I hope that this dream... comes true," Bolsonaro said during a ceremony.
‘He put himself on the line to break the blacklist’: Hollywood mourns legendary actor Kirk Douglas
Hollywood mourned the death of legendary actor Kirk Douglas on Wednesday, one of the last giants of Hollywood's golden age and the star of such classics as "Spartacus" and "Ace in the Hole."
As news of the 103-year-old actor's death broke, celebrities took to social media to honor his legacy.
"Kirk retained his movie star charisma right to the end of his wonderful life and I'm honored to have been a small part of his last 45 years," director Steven Spielberg said in a statement. "I will miss his handwritten notes, letters and fatherly advice, and his wisdom and courage -- even beyond such a breathtaking body of work -- are enough to inspire me for the rest of mine."