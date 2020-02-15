Huge turnout reported during first day of early voting in the Nevada Caucuses
Voters in the third state os the Democratic National Committee’s 2020 nomination process began participating on Saturday.
For the first time, early voting is allowed in the Nevada Caucuses. Voters will be able to partipate in the caucuses by ranking voters during the early voting process.
“We are very excited to share that as of 5:00 p.m., we had more than 11,800 Nevada Democrats participate in the first day of our historic four-day early vote period!” the Nevada Democratic Party posted on Twitter, adding the hashtag #FirstInTheWest.
That number represents 14% of the total number of caucus-goes in 2016.
The early voting period lasts until Tuesday, with the full caucuses being held on Saturday, February 22nd.
Veteran Nevada political journalist Jon Ralson offered his thoughts on the significance of the numbers.
“That’s a big number but hard to know what it means. We will know more by the end of early voting on Tuesday, but many fewer sites open the next two days. Main question is whether early voting is enhancing or cannibalizing turnout,” Ralson noted.
— Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) February 16, 2020
2020 Election
Master of false news gives right-wing Americans headlines they believe
Christopher Blair produces false stories he insists are easily identifiable as satire rather than news. His pages can rack up millions of views, and at least part of that audience believes the material is true.
Blair, 48, runs eight websites and five Facebook pages from his home in the northeastern US state of Maine. He says the claims his articles make are "ridiculous," such as that President Donald Trump's current term could be extended by three years.
But his content is widely shared by people who take it as fact, contributing to the spread of false information online.
Blair -- a self-described "liberal troll" and political activist -- says he knows what to write for his right-wing "target audience" through years of "being embedded in their world."
2020 Election
‘It is all BS’: New York Times columnist rips Mike Bloomberg’s ‘insulting’ defense of racist policing
Prominent New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow continued to blast former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg for his "stop and frisk" policies on Saturday.
"I raised two boys in NY during Bloomberg’s reign of terror on black and brien boys and men. They were being hunted," Blow explained on Thursday. "This is a moral issue for me."
That came one day after The Times published a column by Blow titled, "The Notorious Michael R. Bloomberg."
2020 Election
40 donors are spending over $500,000 to spend Saturday night at Trump’s most expensive fundraiser ever
President Donald Trump is spending Saturday night at his most expensive fundraiser ever as he builds an unprecedented war chest for his 2020 reelection.
Billionaire Nelson Peltz is hosting the fundraiser, which has a ticket price of $580,000.
The White House pool reporter says the campaign expects to raise $10 million from 40 people at the fundraiser.
"Others on the guest list are Ike Perlmutter, a Trump friend and chairman of Marvel Entertainment, and Louis DeJoy, fundraising chair for the 2020 Republican convention, according to a person with knowledge of the gathering, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the event is private," The Washington Post reported Friday.