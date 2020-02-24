Idaho Republican fumes over the fact that Planned Parenthood ‘hasn’t been nuked’

Another Republican leader is saying the quiet part out loud, The Idaho Statesman reported Monday.

Republican state lawmaker Vito Barbieri is the same official who said that women could simply swallow a camera to conduct a gynecological exam. He also believes the trauma of rape can stop a pregnancy from it. Now he’s asking why Planned Parenthood hasn’t been hit by a nuclear bomb yet.

During a town hall panel in Hayden, Idaho, Barbieri told the audience he didn’t know “why Planned Parenthood hasn’t been nuked off of State Street.”

The event was organized by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee, though they haven’t yet rushed to denounce the suggestion of violence.

“Planned Parenthood has long been a target of anti-abortion violence, and comments like these only further incite violence,” said Idaho state director for Planned Parenthood, Mistie Tolma, according to a statement. “Anti-abortion violence is single-issue terrorism, and anti-abortion extremists are considered a domestic terrorist threat by the U.S. Department of Justice.”

Multiple bombings, arson attacks and shootings have happened at the hands of right-wing terrorists attempting to bring down Planned Parenthood.

The moderator at the event asked Barbieri and fellow Republican panelist state Rep. Ron Mendive if they intended to focus on banning all abortions in Idaho in the coming legislative session or if they’d be willing to compromise.

“I believe America is going to be judged for what we’ve done to the unborn,” Mendive said, according to the Statesman. “What stuns me about all of this is that we’re still here, because I don’t understand why we are because of what we’ve done (through the) abortion history.”

Barbieri explained that there’s a fight in the anti-choice movement elected to the Idaho legislature, with some who believe in a complete ban and others who fall short.

“There are problems with charging the mother, there are problems with charging the doctor,” Barbieri said. “Certainly, it’s murder.”

“To quote someone down there … I don’t know why Planned Parenthood hasn’t been nuked off of State Street,” Barbieri said. “I don’t know why America has not been judged — if you can say that we’re not being judged now — for the … 42 million babies worldwide murdered this year — or last year. Judgment is coming. That’s not my job. We know whose job that is.”

Read the full report from the Idaho Statesman.