Airline CEO suggests passengers request permission to recline in order to avoid lawsuits

In the wake of a viral video showing a woman on an American Airlines flight who reclined her seat only to have the male passenger behind her repeatedly punch her seat, an airline CEO is now weighing in.

Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box this Friday, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said that “customers have the right to recline.”

“I think the proper thing to do is, if you’re gonna recline into somebody that you ask if it’s okay first and then you do it,” he said.

Watch the interview below, via CNBC: