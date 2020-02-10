Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I’m not going to help you’: Chicago post office turned away people for speaking Spanish

Published

1 min ago

on

According to ABC 7 News, a post office in the Pilsen neighborhood of Chicago has been turning away customers for speaking Spanish.

“With a very loud, bad attitude she would say ‘Speak English. ‘I’m not going to help you, next,'” said one customer, Evelyn Gonzelez, who claimed to have seen this happen on four separate occasions in a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gonzalez said she attempted to help one Spanish-speaking woman with her delivery, at which point the woman manning the counter became angry with her. “I asked the lady, ‘A donde quiere, mandar esta paquete?’ ‘Where do you want to send this package to?’ The customer said Mexico. She right away, without hesitation, said ‘No, I can’t help you. I’m not going to help you.'”

Pilsen is home to high numbers of Hispanic immigrants, and the post office in question is named after the legendary labor leader Cesar Chavez.

“This reported incident is being fully investigated and the postal service will take appropriate action,” said USPS official Tim Norman. “I would like to also add that we are actively seeking bilingual employees to work at stations such as Cesar Chavez.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Chuck Todd ‘should apologize and resign’: MSNBC anchor blasted for Nazi smear on leading Democrat

Published

13 mins ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd was blasted for likening the supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to Nazi brownshirts -- despite the fact Sanders is the first Jewish candidate to put together a viable campaign for president and lost family members in the Holocaust.

While complaining about having his views challenged by supporters of Sanders, Todd uncritically cited a column by Jonathan Last that appeared at the conservative media outlet The Bulwark.

"No other candidate has anything like this sort of digital brownshirt brigade," Last wrote. "I mean, except for Donald Trump."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is now trying to implicate Romney in Ukraine conspiracy theory that led to his impeachment

Published

37 mins ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

Though President Donald Trump managed to keep nearly all Senate Republicans in line to acquit him of the articles of impeachment, there was one defector: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who prefaced his vote with an emotional speech about how convincing the evidence was that he had abused his power in pursuit of a conspiracy theory about former Vice President Joe Biden's family.

Now, according to Politico, Trump is trying to discredit Romney — by making him part of the grand Biden/Ukraine conspiracy theory.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Feds want Roger Stone to serve 7 – 9 years in prison for lying and witness tampering in Mueller case

Published

42 mins ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

Federal prosecutors want longtime Donald Trump advisor Roger Stone to serve seven to nine years in prison in a sentencing memo released on Monday.

In November of 2019, Stone was convicted on seven charges of obstruction of justice, making false statements and witness tampering. Prosecutors asked the judge to immediately jail the Republican consultant, but Judge Amy Berman Jackson allowed him to remain on bail until sentencing.

"Roger Stone obstructed Congress' investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, lied under oath, and tampered with a witness. And when his crimes were revealed by the indictment in this case, he displayed contempt for this Court and the rule of law. For that, he should be punished in accord with the advisory Guidelines," prosecutors wrote.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image