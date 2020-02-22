‘I’m still scared.’ 7-year-old girl saw her father shot and killed in a shooting that wounded her. Now her family fears there’ll be no justice
CHICAGO — Seven-year-old Evelyn Cisneros quietly scrolled through pictures of her father on a phone and stopped at a snapshot taken at Disneyland two years ago. She is smiling in that one.Her ponytail still mussed from sleeping, Evelyn cuddled up on her mother’s lap. Her sisters, Lizbeth, 13, and Nicole, 2, bunched around her along with their grandparents, uncles and aunts in the Logan Square home where the family has lived since moving from Jalisco, Mexico, nearly 30 years ago.Her father was not there.Fermin Cisneros, 36, was shot and killed in front of Evelyn two days earlier. Evelyn was in …
Wells Fargo to pay $3 billion to settle fake accounts scandal
Wells Fargo has agreed to pay US regulators $3 billion to settle three investigations into the bank's damaging fake accounts scandal, the Department of Justice said on Friday.
The fine settles criminal and civil liability in the case in which the nation's fourth largest bank between 2002 and 2016 pressured employees to meet unrealistic sales goals that led to creating millions of accounts or credit cards without consent.
Wells Fargo admitted it collected millions of dollars in fees and interest, harmed the credit ratings of certain customers, and misused personal information, the Justice Department said in a statement.
They like to party — without the booze. A new LGBTQ social club is drawing the sober, the sober curious, and drinkers looking for a break from the bar scene
CHICAGO — Phoebe Claire Conybeare left alcohol behind in 2017, and with it many of her friends in the LGBTQ bar and party scene.“I was just so desperate for connection with other queers,” said Conybeare, 30, of Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood.When she learned that another member of her young women’s sober-curious meetup, Hollie Lambert, identified as queer, she was thrilled. Conybeare and Lambert, 27, hit it off at a lunch that morphed into a six-hour conversation. They had so much in common, Conybeare said, from problems with alcohol, to embracing sobriety, to yearning for a connection wi... (more…)
Man going to prison for having loaded gun at a school thanks cops who arrested him
A Delaware man found with a loaded gunand more than 100 rounds of ammunitionoutside a Westfieldelementary school last year was sentenced Friday to five years in state prison.Thomas Wilkie must serve a minimum of 42 months behind bars before being eligible for parole, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Police found the 46-year-old outside Tamaques Elementary School on June 13, 2019after receiving a tip from the New Castle County Police in Delaware, who learned he was headed to the school and possibly armed.Wilkie was holding a .45-caliber handgun loaded with hollow point bullets... (more…)