Impeachment left Texas voters sour on the president and both parties in Congress, UT/TT Poll finds

Texas voters give low marks to the leaders involved in impeachment proceedings, showing their partisan stripes in their assessments, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.

Only 39% liked the way President Donald Trump handled impeachment, and 38% approved of congressional Republicans’ work. Only 37% approved of the way Democrats in Congress handled the process.

Just who liked what depends largely on party. Among Republicans, 75% approved of Trump’s handling of the impeachment proceedings, and another 12% had neutral opinions. Only 11% of Republicans expressed disapproval. But only 6% of Democrats approved of his work, while 83% disapproved.