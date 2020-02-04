‘Impeachment’s not in it’: White House says Trump will not mention I-word at State of the Union

White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump is not expected to talk about his impeachment when he gives his annual State of the Union Address Tuesday night.

Gidley made the remarks to Fox News prior to Tuesday night’s speech.

“I read the speech but the word impeachment is not in it,” Gidley said.

Bill Clinton, the only other president to give the speech while being impeached, did not mention his ongoing trial during the 1999 State of the Union address.